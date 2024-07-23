‘I Always Wanted to Ride a Trash Bin:’ Fortnite Players React to the Cybertruck Collab

Fortnite has become synonymous with collaborations. In fact, Epic Games’ free-to-play title has paved the way for other multiplayer games to try their hand at crossovers. However, the latest Fortnite collab with Tesla’s Cybertruck is receiving its fair share of backlash.

Recommended Videos

It all starts with the announcement trailer for the collab, which features the Cybertruck in a tug-of-war contest against a tank, a pickup truck, and a massive bus. Tesla’s vehicle, of course, wins the battle, and its driver, Fishsitck, drives off, showing off his ride’s speed in the process.

While it’s not surprising for Fortnite to release a trailer for an upcoming collab, it is a little strange for it to tell everyone how much cooler the item is than the ones already in the game, and players quickly took notice, taking to social media to dunk on the Cybertruck.

I Always Wanted to Ride a Trash Bin

The Fortnite trailer took its fair share of heat on X (formerly known as Twitter), but notable fun place Reddit had a field day with it, poking fun at everything from the Cybertruck’s mechanical failures to Elon Musk’s ego.

“I like to imagine Epic approaches most companies for collabs because they see potential in the brand,” one user said. “Meanwhile Elon kept banging on their door going ‘PLEASE LET ME IN! I WANT PEOPLE TO GRIDDY ON MY CARRRR!'”

“It’s gonna be hilarious when it blows up in the game like it does in real life,” another added. “Hopefully it breaks down randomly too so we get the real Cybertruck experience.”

Related: How to Listen to Pirate Tales in Fortnite: All Pirate NPC Locations, Listed

Why Is the Cybertruck So Controversial?

Outside of the obvious connection to Musk, who constantly finds himself in the news for all the wrong reasons, the Cybertruck has had a tough go of it. During the demo for the vehicle, Elon Musk attempted to show off its impressive armor windows, only to have them shatter after getting hit by a ball.

That massive public failure, as well as countless other issues, including recalls and price increases, made the Cybertruck something of a meme. And with the Cybertruck being added to Fortnite, one of the most popular games in the world, it’s no surprise that people are throwing virtual balls at its windows.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy