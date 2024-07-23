What Happened To Hannah and Hakeem on Love Island? Explained

Hannah Smith was the first female contestant to be eliminated on Peacock’s Love Island USA Season 6, only making it to Episode 10. However, Hannah’s departure from Love Island came with controversy in the form of a possible hidden romance with cast mate Hakeem White. So, what really happened?

Hannah and Hakeem’s Love Island Controversy, Explained

Hannah was one of the most liked islanders featured on Love Island USA Season 6. bringing an undeniably warm energy to the show that made her fellow castmates gravitate toward her. This led to a surprising twist in Episode 10 that saw be single at the end of the recoupling. She was then eliminated, leaving many of the other islanders in tears over her sudden departure.

However, news surfaced shortly after that suggested that there was more to Hannah’s departure than met the eye. She previously made a connection with castmate Hakeem, which was rumored to be romantic. It was also rumored that the couple had enjoyed a secret rendezvous in the middle of the night – and that Hannah had gotten pregnant as a result.

Is Love Island’s Hannah Really Pregnant?

The rumors of Hannah and Hakeem’s secret hookup (and resulting pregnancy) started a few weeks after she was eliminated from the show. Castmate Leah Kateb spilled the tea in an exclusive clip that appeared on Love Island: Aftersun, stating that the couple “went into the hideaway in the middle of the night by themselves” and “she got pregnant.”

This rumor, of course, left fans of Love Island in shock, with a few posting the clip on TikTok. However, Leah later confirmed that it was a prank, explaining that she and the other girls on the show had “too much time on our hands.” As of now, both Hannah and Hakeem appear to be single.

Love Island USA is currently streaming on Peacock.

