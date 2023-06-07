No Man’s Sky Singularity Expedition Adds AI-Themed Story & More Customization Rewards Today

The infinite universe of No Man’s Sky is expanding once again, this time with the Singularity update, its 10th expedition. It’s yet another sprawling adventure across the galaxy, serving as the second part of a grander four-part arc that developer Hello Games began with the Interceptor expedition. This time, players begin their narrative-driven journey in a harmonic camp that has been firmly planted in Ahei XV. It is from there that the astronauts of No Man’s Sky will unravel the mysteries and origins of harmonic camps. The story will mull over “artificial intelligence, the will to exist, and the very nature of what it means to be alive.”

The No Man’s Sky Singularity expedition begins today and will run for around five weeks. It’s free for players on all platforms, so you can watch its trailer and then go check it out for yourself.

No Man’s Sky players can expect to receive a nice chunk of rewards as part of the Singularity expedition. These include the robotic Construct Customization Set, a trio of unique Singularity-themed posters, and the flashy Discordant Jetpack Trail. The glowing Crimson Freighter Trail, Living Fragment Base Decorations, and Wayfarer’s Helm will all be available to discover too.

The No Man’s Sky Singularity expedition arrives today as part of update 4.30, which as usual also includes a long list of stability improvements and gameplay fixes. Hello Games has spent the last seven years transforming No Man’s Sky into a sci-fi fan’s dream video game, and it doesn’t seem to show any signs of stopping. Stay tuned for more on how the team plans to further flesh out its still-growing space exploration game.