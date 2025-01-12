Official Dig It Trello & Discord – Roblox

With so many shovels, mounts, NPCs, and zones in Dig It, it’s useful to have information about it all in one place. I’m here to show you all the official and community hubs to learn everything there is to know about the game. Here’s the official Dig It Trello, Discord, and more.

Official Dig It Trello Board, Discord Server & More

Here are all the community hubs for Dig It where you can read about all the content in the game:

Out of all of these the Trello board is the fastest and most reliable way to read about all the content in the game. It’s a quick way to familiarize yourself with both the tools and the mechanics right after you finish the tutorial. You can find information on:

All zones and areas.

All shovels, their stats, and quick location guides.

Every mount in the game and how to get each one.

All the boats that you can buy.

Every item collection for each area and description for each item.

All mutations.

Various guides like how to enchant shovels.

All NPCs and where to find them.

All Events and key things to know about them.

Various mechanics in the game.

Additional links and contact info for the devs and moderators.

On the other hand, while the Trello Board contains technical information, you can find more specific info and advice on their Discord server. This is where you can ask the community about any inquiries you might have that aren’t on Trello. It’s also where you can get community opinions on things like best shovels and various other tier lists.

That said, the Discord server is also there to keep you up to date on all announcements and updates for Dig It. This includes patch notes, upcoming content, and any giveaways to win free goodies. If Dig It ever gets codes, Discord is the best place to find them.

That’s it for my guide on the Dig It Trello and Discord. Stay tuned to The Escapist for more guides on the game.

