From the outside, collaborating with Fortnite always seems like a win for companies, athletes, and artists. However, while the idea of reaching a younger audience can be enticing, there are some potential drawbacks. OneRepublic doesn’t want to be known as that band from Fortnite.

As part of the start of Fortnite Chapter 5, Epic Games released a new mode called Fortnite Festival in collaboration with Harmonix. It’s a Rock Band-like mode that allows players to play music from some of the world’s biggest artists, including Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and Green Day. One band, though, is pointing out the fact that people are now referring to one of their hits as “the song from Fortnite.”

OneRepublic took to TikTok to voice their displeasure with the fact that “Counting Stars,” which was released in 2013, has become a hit in Fortnite Festival. Of course, Fortnite has a younger audience, so kids discovering the band through the game isn’t out of the realm of possibility. You can check out the TikTok below:

With the caption “We deserve better!!!” it’s clear that OneRepublic is just having fun with the Fortnite faithful, who are responding in kind. “I’m lost is he talking about hit jam track counting stars from Fortnite,” said woOwam on TikTok.

Other commenters are just happy to see artists keeping it light on the Internet. “This account makes me feel like I’m on your private story and as a yearly top listener of yalls, I really appreciate it thank you,” said Kathryn Broussard.

If you want to know what other songs are in Fortnite Festival, you can check out the full list of Jam Tracks here. Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.