Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

Do you want the Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 8 release date? We've got the release date below.

When Is Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 8 Coming Out?

The Oshi no Ko Season 2 episode 8 release date is August 21st. The season’s certainly been an interesting one so far, though we’re not sure it quite hits the same highs as season 1. The drama’s tangible, though, and that’s especially true with the Tokyo Blade 2.5D play going on as the main centerpiece. It can be hard to remember what’s going on with so much going on, so let’s do a little recap of the last episode.

What Happened in Oshi No Ko Season 2, Episode 7?

A large part of Episode 7 is dedicated to the Tokyo Blade 2.5D stage play, with the story continuing to go ahead with some lines being adlibbed and compliments being given out in the minds of the key players. It’s a fun watch, which makes it the perfect antidote to the things that are happening off-stage because, let’s be honest, things aren’t great among the cast themselves.

Once more, we revisit Akane’s past to see them idolizing Kana and wanting to become as much like them as possible. While there’s not a huge age gap, the difference in experience is very notable, at least from Akane’s viewpoint, and they’re basically getting to meet their hero. Unfortunately, the old adage plays out, and Akane isn’t happy with Kana overall. Things end with Akane and Aqua getting ready for the next big part of the play, and you can find out what happens next time when Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 8 arrives on Hidive.

