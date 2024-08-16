My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 8 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re not a deer and want the My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 8 release date, you’re in the right place. If you are a deer and want the My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 8 release date, then we’re going to have to stop you right there.

When Is My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 8 Coming Out?

The My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 8 release date is August 21st. While the last couple of episodes haven’t quite captured the magic that the first episode started things off with, it’s been pretty enjoyable, anyway. There are plenty of weird deer things to enjoy as things go on, and the last episode was all about becoming a deer influencer. Well, that might have been what it was about. Let’s recap to make sure.

What Happened in My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 7?

Episode 7 starts with Nokotan explaining she wants to participate in the Deer Collection for the year. This means that the first half of the episode is a mix of training, livestreaming, explaining, and practicing. It’s all about trying to get the good word of the Deer Club out there on the Internet, although if you’re like us, you’ll already be concerned about the potential ruin the web could wreak on Koshi and her friends.

The rest of the episode has Nokotan and Koshitan going around and visiting places to learn more about hospitality and the world of fine dining, including the idea that most places don’t seem to stock deer crackers at all. This causes a lot of stress for the person working at the restaurant, and, of course, means that he has to try and figure things out. The episode ends with a fairly pricey list of food and the person working them having aged substantially. Find out why when My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 8 drops on Crunchyroll.

