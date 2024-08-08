My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

When is the release date for My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 7? If you’re keen to find out if the Deer Club survives through the various oddities that keep being thrown at it, and if Koshi does, too, then it’s important information.

The release date for My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 7 release date is August 14th. We’re pretty confident in saying that this is the best anime about a person who’s also a deer and then ends up in school with a delinquent who is also a perfect student. Is that because it’s the only one? Yeah, maybe. But it’s also incredibly funny, and that always helps. Speaking of funny, shall we recap what happened in The Summer Deer Festival or at least try to?

What Happened in My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 6?

Alright look, Episode 6 was actually 18 episodes in one, and we’re not 100% sure if any of it was really canon, or had lasting effects, or was real, or anything. Basically, we implore you to just watch the episode again because it seems to suggest that Noko has psychic powers, that she has official merch, and that rice is bad sometimes.

It was all a lot like a fever dream, and maybe it was. Still, it’s nice to see the Deer Club all meeting up and being friendly with one another, especially given all the potential angst there has been with new members looking to usurp things. Also, there was a volleyball with antlers, which may or may not be alive, and a new deer. Maybe that’s how baby deer are made? Or maybe we’ll find out on Crunchyroll when My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode 7 drops.

