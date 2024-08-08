Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

Oshi no Ko is finally giving viewers a look at the opening night of the Tokyo Blade stage play, and it didn’t disappoint. Episode 6 featured some of the most beautiful sequences in the series. So, when can fans expect Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 7 to be released?

When Does Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 7 Come Out?

Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. If you want to watch the episode the second that it drops, here is a list of release dates and times in different time zones:

Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 10:OO AM CST

Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 9:00 AM MDT

Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 8:00 AM PT

Oshi no Ko is available to stream on HiDive, an anime-centered streaming service with a diverse array of titles when compared to competitors such as Crunchyroll. The first episode is available to stream for free, but to watch the latest episode and the rest of the two seasons, a monthly or annual subscription is required.

What Happens in Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 6?

Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 6 was all about Melt, a model and aspiring actor whose work that was part of a subplot in Season 1 was ridiculed for how bad it was. The entire episode shows the first two acts of the Tokyo Blade stage play and Melt’s work in the show as he struggles with his mediocrity and self-worth in the face of all the talent he finds himself working with. The deeply personal and intimate story of the episode is brought to life by the breathtaking animation that perfectly translates the inner struggle of Melt.

Thanks to Aqua’s advice, Melt was able to pour his all into one sequence, leading to a standout moment in the second act of the Tokyo Blade play that takes the breath away from both the characters watching the play and the viewers watching the anime. The next episode will undoubtedly continue highlighting the different actors in the play.

So, Oshi no Ko Season 2, Episode 7, will be released on Wednesday, August 14, and will be available to stream on HiDive.

