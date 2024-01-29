As they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And in a game like Palworld, that beauty has seemingly limitless potential. Palworld players are turning their Bases into amusement parks.

When Palworld released, people jumped on because they wanted to try out a game where they could hand weapons to Pokémon-like creatures. As gamers spent a little more time, though, they realized that there was so much more to it. Trick shots are being hit, massive operations are being set up, and there doesn’t appear to be any end in sight.

Confirming that theory is the fact that Palworld players are turning their Bases into amusement parks. This development comes via Reddit, where u/Key2Life4Me_Improve posted a video of a new addition to their Base. You can check it out below:

The video shows the player running and sliding down an elaborate slide that sends them careening into a body of water. It’s an actual functioning water slide, like the ones that appear at water parks worldwide, and even comes with warning signs that read “Slide at your own risk.” and “The Guild is not responsible for any accidents.”

Players in the post’s comments have been quick to point out how cool the slide is, but they’re also breaking down how the spot the Base is located in is a great one. “Got my base at the same spot ! One base on the top for ores and one on the little edge underneath ! It looks so stunning,” said u/Badabiboum.

With Palworld still in Early Access, more updates are sure to come to the popular game, which means, eventually, a water slide may become one of the more mundane additions to a Base.