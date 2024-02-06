What to Do With the Fridge in Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload adds quite a few new features we’d never seen in the original PS2 release, so there are some surprises in store even for longtime fans. If you’re wondering what you can do with the fridge in Persona 3 Reload, here’s what you need to know.

When You Can Use the Fridge in Persona 3 Reload

When you first arrive in Iwatodai Dorm, you’ll get to explore the whole dormitory, including a kitchen on the first floor. However, you won’t be able to make use of the fridge right away. When you interact with it, the game will let you know that the fridge will be cleared on a specific date, and once that date has arrived, you can then put items in the fridge.

Make a mental note of the dates, as this will happen each month in Persona 3 Reload. You’ll only have a one-day window to put food in the fridge and if you miss it, you’ll need to wait for the next clearance date.

How to Use the Fridge

From my experience with Persona 3 Reload, the fridge seems to have only one main purpose, and that is to store a Lukewarm Taiyaki to turn it into a Chilled Taiyaki. While you can eat the Chilled Taiyaki on your own, it bears mentioning that Elizabeth actually has a request that tasks you with bringing her a Chilled Taiyaki.

This quest becomes available on 7/9, and you’ll first need to head to Club Escapade and speak with the Suspicious Man to buy the Iwatodai Forum Note.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Head back to the dorm to read the note on the computer in the lounge. From now on, you’ll be able to buy a Lukewarm Taiyaki from the school store for 200 Yen.

Finally, head back to the dorm and wait for a fridge clearance day, then put the Lukewarm Taiyaki inside. The next day, examine the fridge to get a Chilled Taiyaki.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

One other thing worth noting: players have reported that the first time you put an item in the fridge, Ikutsuki will steal it and leave a Precious Egg in its place. However, this didn’t happen to me in my first playthrough, and it may have something to do with how soon you put the Taiyaki in the fridge. I left the food in the fridge the day after the clearance, and was able to retrieve it with no issues.

Either way, that’s what the fridge is for in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our take on the best Personas for the early game.