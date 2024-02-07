Persona 3 Reload Ghost Story Answers for Yukari

Fighting Shadows and bonding with your teammates aren’t the only things you’ll get up to in Persona 3 Reload. From time to time, you’ll also be asked to help out with Shadow investigations. Here are all the ghost story answers for Persona 3 Reload.

All Ghost Story Answers in Persona 3 Reload

In June, shortly before your second full moon event, Yukari will task you with investigating rumors circulating around the school concerning Fuuka Yamagishi. This comes off the back of Junpei’s creepy ghost story segment where he turns the missing students’ stories into an urban legend.

Not wanting to enable Junpei’s nonsense, Yukari will ask you to investigate and report back with your findings. Here’s how you should answer her questions:

Question Answer But why did the rumor spread so fast, if this was the first time anything happened? There were three victims. Do you know? What’d all the three victims have in common? They hung out together.

After answering both questions correctly, Yukari will thank you for taking the investigation seriously. She’ll also give you a free Cielo Mist for your efforts, which restores 5 SP to a character. It’s a very small reward, but hey, SP management is pretty brutal in the early hours of Persona 3 Reload, so I’ll take what I can get.

It’s also worth noting that regardless of how you answer the ghost story questions, there’s no impact on the gameplay or story whatsoever. The ghost story segment is just a fun little segue you get to take part in to bond with your fellow SEES members.

And that does it for the ghost story answers in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all the floors in Tartarus, and the best gifts for each character.