Persona 3 Reload Gourmet King Quiz Answers (Chubby Student)

There are a lot of Social Links to be discovered in Persona 3 Reload, though some of them may require you to jump through a few hoops before you’re able to get things going. Here’s a rundown of all the Gourmet King quiz answers in Persona 3 Reload.

All Gourmet King Answers in Persona 3 Reload

As you progress through the Magician Social Link with Kenji Tomochika, he’ll eventually tell you about the Gourmet King. This is your cue to head on down the Paulownia Mall to talk to the Chubby Student NPC.

Do note that you’ll need a few points in your Charm social stat before he’ll even entertain you. To get his Social Link started, you’ll also need to answer a few questions about food and drinks on Tatsumi Port Island. Here are the questions and answers:

Question Answer What is the most popular drink at the cafe over there? Pheromone Coffee What color skirt does Azuki Arai’s mascot, Azuki-chan, wear? Red What item is on the secret menu at Hagakure? Hagakure Bowl

After answering all three questions correctly, the test still isn’t over yet. Nozomi will then ask you to bring him a unique food item he’s never tasted before.

Persona 3 Reload Odd Morsel Location

To pass this test, you need to bring him an Odd Morsel. This is a very common item you can find just by opening regular chests in Tartarus. You should’ve already gotten a few just from exploring the Thebel block.

If you don’t have one, though, you’ll need to head back to Tartarus’s Thebel block, and scour the treasure chests there. It has a chance of appearing in the higher levels, but you’ll have much better luck in Thebel.

And that’s pretty much it. Those are all of the Gourmet King quiz answers in Persona 3 Reload, and you’ll now be able to start the Moon Social Link.