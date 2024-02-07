Over the course of your journey in Persona 3 Reload, Elizabeth will ask you to complete some requests for her. Most of these just involve fighting Shadows and fusing Personas, but others require you to bring her specific items. Here’s how to get Potent Medicine in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Potent Medicine Location

Starting on 6/13, you’ll be able to take on request 20 from Elizabeth, titled Bring Me Some Potent Medicine. Again, she offers no clues, and since this item can’t be bought from any of the stores, this can be a tricky one to complete.

However, if you’ve been paying attention to your lectures in class, you might’ve noticed that Edogawa does make mention of slipping the students some strange medicine. He’ll ask the students to visit him in the nurse’s office to try it out if they’re ever feeling fatigued. That’s how you get your Potent Medine.

Once you’ve accepted the request, head to the Nurse’s Office on level 1 of Gekkoukan High. After a brief scene with Edogawa, you’ll get the Potent Medine.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Do note that if you enter the Nurse’s Office before accepting the request from Elizabeth, you will not get the item. Instead, you’ll just get a boost to your social stats. In the original game, you also had to be fatigued before Edogawa would give you the Potent Medine. Since the fatigue system has been scrapped in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll also need to see Edogawa the day after you’ve spent time in Tartarus or he’ll chase you away.

Rewards for Completing Request 20

After turning in the Potent Medine to Elizabeth and completing the request, she’ll reward you with a Steel Pipe. This is a weapon that the main character can equip, and it’ll likely be stronger than anything you have at that point in the game.

That being said, if you wait till much later to complete this request, the Steel Pipe will likely be useless as you’ve probably out-leveled it at that point.

And that’s how you can get Potent Medicine in Persona 3 Reload.