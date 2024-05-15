The Iron Wolves have a missing pack member, and it’s up to us to find them. Here’s how to complete The Wooden Wolf in Diablo 4.

How to Start and Finish The Wooden Wolf in Diablo 4

The Iron Wolves have taken center stage in Season 4 of Diablo 4. And this time, we’ll need to find a missing caravan. To jumpstart this quest, you’ll need to achieve Wolf’s Honor Rank 1, which is done by killing enemies and completing objectives in the Helltides. The fastest way to farm Wolf’s Honor is by opening Mystery Chests scattered around the Helltides, as they’ll give you an absolute bounty of honor.

Once you have Rank with the Iron Wolves, speak to Soudeh the Anvil in the Iron Wolve’s Encampment. The Iron Wolves Encampment can be accessed by selecting the Waypoint of the same name in Kehjistan. Speak to Soudeh, and she’ll hand you The Wooden Wolf Quest.

Screenshots by The Escapist

To complete The Wooden Wolf in Diablo 4, head to the green circle just northeast of Ked Bardu. You’ll find a group of cultists have swarmed and massacred a caravan. You’ll need to find the following clues among the bloodshed:

Screenshots by The Escapist

Defaced Medallion

Hand-Carved Toy

An Unsent Letter

Corpse of an Iron Wolf

Screenshots by The Escapist

Next, head to the cultist’s hideout just south of the slaughtered caravan. Enter it and prepare for a fight. Inside, you’ll find a handful of cultists who’ve already killed and sacrificed an Iron Wolf. There are a number of things to interact with here.

On the left side of the chamber, you’ll have:

Screenshots by The Escapist

A Letter Home

Caravan Route Map

And on the right side of the chamber, you’ll have:

Screenshots by The Escapist

Sacrificed Iron Wolf

Cultist’s Sketch

Ritual Blade

Once you’ve interacted with all five items, you’ll need to return to Soudeh at the Iron Wolf Encampment in Kehjistan. Soudeh will reel at the revelation but steels herself against despair. But at least for us, that’s how to complete The Wooden Wolf in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

