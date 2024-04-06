Players Are Finally Realizing You Can Become a Pickpocketing Pest in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 really gives WoW Classic: SoD a run for its money when it comes to natural in-game discovery of mechanics. The game’s Dragonsplague has left every Arisen inspecting their Pawns regularly and a Sphinx’s riddles have sent others searching for clues. But the latest discovery is one that can line your pockets with valuables, if you’re running the right Vocation.

DD2 player u/EamSamaraka took to the game’s subreddit to post a list of 19 items they stole from NPCs in the game, including equipment, ferrystones, Dyes, and more. The list grew by two when u/Blessed-22 chimed in that you could get Figs from Sven and a Platinum Brothel Card from the fountain beggar.

While stealing is a common mechanic in RPGs, it quickly became apparent that many players didn’t realize this was an option. “You just opened up a whole new game for me,” u/shockerholic commented. Though the poster didn’t explain exactly how to steal in the game, others broke down the process for those asking questions.

Stealing in Dragon’s Dogma 2 requires you to take on the Thief Vocation and purchase the Pilfer ability at a Vocation Guild. You can also upgrade it to Plunder once you have enough discipline points (Dcp). After equipping the skill, you should be able to walk up to the target and pickpocket them if they aren’t in combat. If you’re anything like me, you’ll worry about aggroing the NPC, but several players confirmed they won’t become hostile unless you pilfer the same target multiple times.

With so much to do in Dragon’s Dogma 2, stealing is definitely one of the more underrated ways to get loot. As we draw further away from the game’s release, it’s likely that we’ll see more interesting discoveries, especially as players start new game plus.

