How to Start New Game Plus in Dragon’s Dogma 2

You’ll spend many hours building up your pawn and the Arisen in Dragon’s Dogma 2, which can make it hard to say goodbye to them once the game ends. Thankfully, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has a new game plus feature, and here’s everything you need to know about that.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 New Game Plus Mode Explained

You can start new game plus in Dragon’s Dogma 2 once you’ve beaten the game. You’ll also be able to access it regardless of whether you get the standard ending or the true ending.

If you get the standard ending, you can boot up the game and select the Restart Game option from the main menu. And if you get the true ending, you’re automatically sent into new game plus after interacting with the final red marker in the Seafloor Shrine in the Unmoored World and watching the last cutscene.

What Carries Over in New Game Plus

Now for the fun stuff. You’ll get to carry over a ton of things into new game plus from your first playthrough. Listed below are all of the things you get to bring with you:

All gold and Rift Crystals

All unlocked vocations, vocation levels and progress

Current experience, character levels, stats, and skills for the Arisen and the pawn

All items and weapons except quest-related key items

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that all of the Portcrystals you’ve placed around the world in Dragon’s Dogma 2 do not carry over. This means that you need to pick them back up in your first playthrough before starting new game plus. This can be difficult to do, especially if you’re pursuing the true ending, but make a note to pick up as many Portcrystals as you can, or you’ll risk losing them in new game plus.

Is There a Hard Mode in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Finally, if you’re wondering whether there’s some sort of secret hard mode to be unlocked in new game plus, unfortunately the answer to that question is no. There is still only one difficulty setting in Dragon’s Dogma 2, which means that your new game plus run will be a lot easier than your original playthrough, considering that enemies don’t scale with you.

And that’s everything you need to know about new game plus in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

