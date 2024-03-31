Dragon’s Dogma 2 has already been lauded for its intricate character creator, but if you’re looking for more customization options, you’ll be happy to hear you can change your appearance with several dyes. Here’s how to get and use dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Where to Get Dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, dyes are sold by Alexia, a merchant located at the Pawn Guild in Bakbattahl right across from the Grand Riftstone. There you can purchase Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, or Purple dye for 500 RC apiece. While that might seem like a limited range, each dye offers a wide variety of shades.

If you haven’t unlocked Battahl yet, be sure to start Captain Brant’s Feast of Deception quest, which will lead you to the Beastren border. However, make sure you’ve completed quests like Readvent of Calamity first, as some tasks become unavailable once you progress further.

How to Use Dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

With the dye in your inventory, visit Mettefere’s Cosmetics in Bakbattahl or Clovis’s Barberie in Vernworth. Both are marked with a scissor icon on your map. When you talk to the barber, the dyes in your possession will automatically be handed over and the NPC will say, “I’ve acquired some new techniques.” You can then select what part of your appearance or your Pawn’s appearance you’d like to adjust:

Service Cost Change Hairstyle 10,000 Gold Adjust Makeup 10,000 Gold Give Markings 10,000 Gold Change Multiple 25,000 Gold

Once you reach the character customization screen, the dye colors are a bit hidden. If you’re changing your hair color, for example, select root color and use the right-bumper button (if using a controller) to tab through the new dye options. You’ll see several shades under each dye’s menu. Select the color you’d like, then choose “Finalize,” proceed with the change, and voilà, you’re a brand new person.

That’s how to get and use dye in Dragon’s Dogma 2. For more tips, check out our guides on how to get the charming corset or how to learn Elvish.

