There are a ton of different armor pieces and equipment you can collect in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but you’ll want to make sure you’re geared with the best stuff before getting to the endgame section. Here’s how to get the Charming Corset in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Charming Corset Location

The good news is that the Charming Corset can be obtained from any vocation guild in Dragon’s Dogma 2. The bad news is, you need to purchase it with 150 Seeker’s Tokens, and that can be a huge pain.

There are a total of 220 Seeker’s Tokens scattered all over the open-world, and they’re all tucked away in little corners of the game, which can make finding them a really tough challenge. Regardless, once you have 150 of them, talk to the NPC at any vocation guild, turn in your Seeker’s Tokens, and nab that Charming Corset for yourself.

How to Find Seeker’s Tokens Easily

Thankfully, there is a way for you to find Seeker’s Tokens a little more easily in Dragon’s Dogma 2, though this will require you to venture into the Battahl region and get through the Flickering Shadows main quest.

As part of Flickering Shadows, you’ll meet Luz, who will grant you the Trickster vocation. Have the Arisen change to Trickster, get the vocation up to level 2, and you’ll be able to unlock and equip the Detection augment at any vocation guild. It’s worth noting that augments can be equipped across vocations, so you can switch off Trickster once you have it unlocked.

With Detection, you’ll now be alerted whenever you’re near a Seeker’s Token or a Wakestone Shard. The gamepad will vibrate when you’re near one, and you’ll also see a pulsing shimmering light onscreen to indicate that there’s an item nearby. This does still require you to traverse the open-world and scour every region, but at least the Detection augment will ensure that you don’t just skip them as you’re exploring.

Just make sure to take note of where you found your very first Token.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Charming Corset Stats

The reward for getting 150 Seeker’s Tokens is well worth it, though. Here are the stats for the Charming Corset:

Defense: 300

Magick Defense: 280

Slash Res: 5

Strike Res: 0

Knockdown Res: 60

Elemental Res: Ice 5%, Lightning 5%

Debilitation Res: Freeze 5%

In addition to that, the Charming Corset can be equipped by any vocation in Dragon’s Dogma 2, making this one of the most versatile pieces of armor in the game.

Is the Charming Corset Worth It?

I’d definitely say the Charming Corset is worth getting, even as you’re approaching the endgame section. You’ll find plenty of endgame gear to outclass it in the Unmoored World, but there’s no denying that this is one of the best armor pieces you can get in the mid and late-game sections, and if you put in the resources and gold to upgrade it, you’ll get even more mileage out of it.

Add on the fact that you can equip it with any vocation, and you’ve got a really strong, versatile armor piece that will stick with you for a very long time to come.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting the Charming Corset in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

