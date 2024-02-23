Players Are Losing Their Minds Over MW3’s Error Apocalypse

Errors are nothing new to Call of Duty. When a series goes as long as CoD, there are bound to be problems here and there. However, there’s currently an error apocalypse going on in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) that players are losing their minds over.

Early on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, players trying to log into MW3 noticed a couple of issues. For starters, everyone’s level was reset to one, and challenges were unable to be completed. After hearing this, gamers ran to their systems to see what was going on. That’s when many got met with errors that didn’t allow them to load the game.

CoD is aware of the issue and released a statement assuring people that a fix was on the way. “We’re working on a fix for a known issue that appeared overnight that is preventing progress from being tracked in various areas of the game including but not limited to events, challenges, Battle Pass, and SR,” the post on X read. That hasn’t stopped people from being upset, however.

“All good guys completely understandable thank you so much for the transparency this is completely normal honestly I play tons of games that have random resets like this! Again you guys prove how much you care about this game by trying to fix it! WE LOVE CALL OF DUTY!!” sarcastically said Timmy2Cans on X.

Users have also been quick to point out that, for the ones who can enter the game, the store isn’t having any issues, meaning, despite not being able to play certain modes or get loadout weapons, skins are still available for purchase. Even with a fix for all of the errors on the way, it will take a lot of effort for MW3 to make things rights with its playerbase.