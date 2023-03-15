The PlayStation Plus games catalogue is expanding with more big-budget and indie titles on March 21, including Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. This latest lineup of titles is only the most recent example of Sony’s initiative to draw more players to its new and improved PS Plus offerings. Sadly, most of the games will only be available for those subscribed to the PlayStation Plus Extra tier. Those who pay to be PlayStation Premium members get a few more backward-compatible PSP titles, too.

One of the big highlights is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, which comes with both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and its standalone DLC, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. More standouts include Awaceb’s delightful open-world sandbox adventure, Tchia, as well as Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Extraction and Immortals Fenyx Rising. Bethesda is chipping in this month, too, with Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo (which is receiving a major update to coincide with the Xbox launch) and Avalanche Studios’ Rage 2. You can see the full list of everything coming to PlayStation Plus Extra members next week below.

PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games List – Extra Tier

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves

Tchia

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Life is Strange 2

Life is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends with You

Haven

Meanwhile, for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers on March 21, players can travel back in time to play games like PlayStation 1’s Ridge Racer Type 4, along with PSP titles Ape Academy 2 and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror. This will be a good opportunity for some PlayStation franchises that have been lost to time to find another breath of life. Even Syphon Filter developer Bend Studio chimed in to celebrate the latest additions, promising trophy support for Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror when it launches next week.