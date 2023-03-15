The PlayStation Plus games catalogue is expanding with more big-budget and indie titles on March 21, including Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. This latest lineup of titles is only the most recent example of Sony’s initiative to draw more players to its new and improved PS Plus offerings. Sadly, most of the games will only be available for those subscribed to the PlayStation Plus Extra tier. Those who pay to be PlayStation Premium members get a few more backward-compatible PSP titles, too.
One of the big highlights is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, which comes with both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and its standalone DLC, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. More standouts include Awaceb’s delightful open-world sandbox adventure, Tchia, as well as Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Extraction and Immortals Fenyx Rising. Bethesda is chipping in this month, too, with Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo (which is receiving a major update to coincide with the Xbox launch) and Avalanche Studios’ Rage 2. You can see the full list of everything coming to PlayStation Plus Extra members next week below.
PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games List – Extra Tier
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves
- Tchia
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Life is Strange 2
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- Untitled Goose Game
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- Rage 2
- Neo: The World Ends with You
- Haven
Meanwhile, for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers on March 21, players can travel back in time to play games like PlayStation 1’s Ridge Racer Type 4, along with PSP titles Ape Academy 2 and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror. This will be a good opportunity for some PlayStation franchises that have been lost to time to find another breath of life. Even Syphon Filter developer Bend Studio chimed in to celebrate the latest additions, promising trophy support for Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror when it launches next week.
📢 Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror arrives on PlayStation Plus NEXT WEEK!
Relive this classic game originally released on the PSP in 2006, on your PS4/PS5 with Trophy support. 🏆
🗓️ Available Tuesday, March 21 pic.twitter.com/0PYg8AcdDR
— Bend Studio 🔜 GDC (@BendStudio) March 15, 2023