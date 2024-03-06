Category:
News
Video Games

Pokemon GO Battle League Players Train to Tank Rank Faster Than Their Opponents

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 03:29 pm
pokemon go battle league rank tank

Niantic rewards players with some slick cosmetics and exclusive Pokemon if they win enough battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League, but trainers are practicing to tank their ranks instead of winning.

Recommended Videos

GO Battle League Players Tank Ranks On Purpose

Pokemon GO’s Battle League is like any other online competitive experience. The higher your rank, the more challenging the battles. This means players have to optimize their teams to keep up with the meta-team composition, all the while strategizing for when to best use their charged attacks and shields.

Tanking: Guide to lose faster than your opponent (Yes, really)
byu/Foulmouth232 inpokemongo

For some players, that’s too much work, and they’d rather spend their time training to lose. And a post from Foulmouth232 on the r/pokemongo subreddit teaches players the best method to lose faster than their opponents. Foulmouth provided a visual aid as well as three crucial steps to becoming the quicker loser.

The steps are something like:

  1. Place thumbs in positions outlined in the provided image
  2. When the GO! appears, tap with your left thumb, then your right thumb
  3. Lose Successfully

The post has over 1,000 upvotes at the time of writing, and Foulmouth has even taken to the comments to help players struggling to lose. One player stated they couldn’t lose because the “bad network connection” prompt blocked the “confirm” button. Foulmouth replied, “This is a bit tedious. However, there is a small area on the top of the ‘yes’ button that the ‘bad connection’ pop-up doesn’t block. I suggest you try to always tap to that area instead of the middle of the yes button.”

Foulmouth claimed in another comment that tanking allows players to earn their daily GO Battle League rewards in less than 50% of the time it would take to battle normally. They also claimed that ‘tankers’ will always get better rewards due to how Pokemon GO’s streak-based reward works.

There are pitfalls to this strategy. The first is you won’t be able to earn the Avatar Items or Luchador Pikachu as you won’t be going up in rank. And the second is just that: you won’t be climbing the ranks unless you follow Foulmouth’s advice and wait until close to the end of the season.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
related content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload Reveals Episode Aigis Release Window, DLC Roadmap
Persona 3 Reload DLC
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Persona 3 Reload Reveals Episode Aigis Release Window, DLC Roadmap
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Minecraft Dogs Are Leveling Up With New Coat Colors For Every Biome
Minecraft Dogs Get New Coat Colors
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Minecraft Dogs Are Leveling Up With New Coat Colors For Every Biome
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Niantic Teases Marshadow As Part Of Pokemon GO Fest 2024
Pokemon GO Fest 2024
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Niantic Teases Marshadow As Part Of Pokemon GO Fest 2024
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Persona 3 Reload Reveals Episode Aigis Release Window, DLC Roadmap
Persona 3 Reload DLC
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Persona 3 Reload Reveals Episode Aigis Release Window, DLC Roadmap
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Minecraft Dogs Are Leveling Up With New Coat Colors For Every Biome
Minecraft Dogs Get New Coat Colors
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Minecraft Dogs Are Leveling Up With New Coat Colors For Every Biome
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Niantic Teases Marshadow As Part Of Pokemon GO Fest 2024
Pokemon GO Fest 2024
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Niantic Teases Marshadow As Part Of Pokemon GO Fest 2024
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 6, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].