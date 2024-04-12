Screenshot of the Sinnoh region map, with Mismagius and Electivire in front of it with a Sinnoh Stone between them
Pokemon GO Sinnoh Stone – How to Get Them and All Evolutions

To evolve certain Pokemon to their final form, you'll need to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO
Amanda Kay Oaks
Published: Apr 12, 2024 03:50 pm

Most evolution items in Pokemon GO can be acquired through random chance at PokeStops. But some, like the Sinnoh Stone, are a bit more elusive and can be tricky to obtain if you don’t know how. To make things a little easier, we’re breaking down where to find a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO and which Pokemon you can evolve once you’ve got one.

What is a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO?

Screenshot from Pokemon GO with an arrow pointing to a Sinnoh Stone
The Sinnoh Stone is a somewhat rare evolution item in Pokemon GO. Similar to the Unova Stone, They are unique to Pokemon GO. They replace some of the traditional evolution stones from the mainline games.

If you’re trying to evolve a Pokemon and are missing a sort of shooting-star-shaped item, you probably need to find a Sinnoh Stone.

How to Find a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO

Outside of special event rewards, there are three main ways to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO – Field Research breakthroughs, the Battle League, and Team GO Rocket Boss Battles.

To get a Sinnoh Stone through Field Research, you must earn seven daily stamps. You can earn one of these stamps per day by checking off a Field Research task. Once you reach day 7, you’ll make a research breakthrough and earn a reward. Sinnoh Stones are one possible reward you can receive through these breakthroughs.

Screenshot from Pokemon GO showing the Today research tab with an arrow pointing to the research breakthrough reward
You can also battle your way to a Sinnoh Stone in the GO Battle League or by fighting against Team GO Rocket Bosses. Both of these battles can sometimes drop Sinnoh Stones as rewards, making them worth a try if you need one of these evolution items.

Keep in mind that you’ll have to battle a few GO Rocket Grunts to assemble Mysterious Components into a Rocket Radar. Once you equip the radar, you’ll be able to battle a Team GO Rocket Boss.

None of these methods will get you a Sinnoh Stone 100% of the time, but they’re the most reliable way to get your hands on this elusive item.

All Pokemon that Evolve Using a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO

If you have a Sinnoh Stone, you’ll want to pick which Pokemon to evolve. To help you decide, here’s every Pokemon in Pokemon GO that evolves using a Sinnoh Stone.

PokemonEvolves IntoItems Required to Evolve
aipom
Aipom		Ambipom
Ambipom		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Aipom Candies
Dusclops
Dusclops		Dusknoir
Dusknoir		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Duskull Candies
electabuzz
Electabuzz		Electivire
Electivire		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Electabuzz Candies
gligar
Gligar		gliscor
Gliscor		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Gligar Candies
Kirlia
Kirlia (Male)		gallade
Gallade		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Ralts Candies

(Male Kirlia Only. Female evolves into Gardevoir without a Sinnoh Stone)
lickitung
Lickitung		Lickilicky
Lickilicky		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Lickitung Candies
magmar
Magmar		Magmortar
Magmortar		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Magmar Candies
misdreavus
Misdreavus		Mismagius
Mismagius		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Misdreavus Candies
murkrow
Murkrow		honchkrow
Honchkrow		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Murkrow Candies
Piloswine
Piloswine		mamoswine
Mamoswine		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Swinub Candies
Shiny Porygon 2
Porygon 2 		Shiny Porygon-Z
Porygon-Z		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Porygon Candies
rhydon
Rhydon		rhyperior
Rhyperior		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Rhyhorn Candies
roselia
Roselia		roserade
Roserade		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Roselia Candies
sneasel
Sneasel		weavile
Weavile		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Sneasel Candies
snorunt
Snorunt (Female)		Froslass
Froslass		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Snorunt Candies

(Female only. Male evolves into Glalie without a Sinnoh Stone)
tangela
Tangela		tangrowth
Tangrowth		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Tangela Candies
togetic
Togetic		Togekiss
Togekiss		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Togepi Candies
yanma
Yanma		Yanmega
Yanmega		1 Sinnoh Stone
100 Yanma Candies

For now, these are all the creatures that evolve using a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO. We may eventually see more additions as the game expands its Pokedex.

