Pokemon GO Sinnoh Stone – How to Get Them and All Evolutions

Most evolution items in Pokemon GO can be acquired through random chance at PokeStops. But some, like the Sinnoh Stone, are a bit more elusive and can be tricky to obtain if you don’t know how. To make things a little easier, we’re breaking down where to find a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO and which Pokemon you can evolve once you’ve got one.

What is a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO?

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Sinnoh Stone is a somewhat rare evolution item in Pokemon GO. Similar to the Unova Stone, They are unique to Pokemon GO. They replace some of the traditional evolution stones from the mainline games.

If you’re trying to evolve a Pokemon and are missing a sort of shooting-star-shaped item, you probably need to find a Sinnoh Stone.

How to Find a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO

Outside of special event rewards, there are three main ways to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO – Field Research breakthroughs, the Battle League, and Team GO Rocket Boss Battles.

To get a Sinnoh Stone through Field Research, you must earn seven daily stamps. You can earn one of these stamps per day by checking off a Field Research task. Once you reach day 7, you’ll make a research breakthrough and earn a reward. Sinnoh Stones are one possible reward you can receive through these breakthroughs.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can also battle your way to a Sinnoh Stone in the GO Battle League or by fighting against Team GO Rocket Bosses. Both of these battles can sometimes drop Sinnoh Stones as rewards, making them worth a try if you need one of these evolution items.

Keep in mind that you’ll have to battle a few GO Rocket Grunts to assemble Mysterious Components into a Rocket Radar. Once you equip the radar, you’ll be able to battle a Team GO Rocket Boss.

None of these methods will get you a Sinnoh Stone 100% of the time, but they’re the most reliable way to get your hands on this elusive item.

All Pokemon that Evolve Using a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO

If you have a Sinnoh Stone, you’ll want to pick which Pokemon to evolve. To help you decide, here’s every Pokemon in Pokemon GO that evolves using a Sinnoh Stone.

Pokemon Evolves Into Items Required to Evolve

Aipom

Ambipom 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Aipom Candies



Dusclops

Dusknoir 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Duskull Candies

Electabuzz

Electivire 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Electabuzz Candies

Gligar

Gliscor 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Gligar Candies

Kirlia (Male)

Gallade 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Ralts Candies



(Male Kirlia Only. Female evolves into Gardevoir without a Sinnoh Stone)

Lickitung

Lickilicky 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Lickitung Candies

Magmar

Magmortar 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Magmar Candies

Misdreavus

Mismagius 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Misdreavus Candies

Murkrow

Honchkrow 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Murkrow Candies

Piloswine

Mamoswine 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Swinub Candies

Porygon 2

Porygon-Z 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Porygon Candies

Rhydon

Rhyperior 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Rhyhorn Candies

Roselia

Roserade 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Roselia Candies

Sneasel

Weavile 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Sneasel Candies

Snorunt (Female)

Froslass 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Snorunt Candies



(Female only. Male evolves into Glalie without a Sinnoh Stone)

Tangela

Tangrowth 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Tangela Candies

Togetic

Togekiss 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Togepi Candies

Yanma

Yanmega 1 Sinnoh Stone

100 Yanma Candies

For now, these are all the creatures that evolve using a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO. We may eventually see more additions as the game expands its Pokedex.

