Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Event: Date, Featured Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses

Trainers who love to collect Pokemon of unusual size are in luck with the upcoming Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises event. Tiny and huge Pokemon will be the star of the show this time around, with some of our big and small favorites appearing more often in the wild.

When is the Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Event?

The Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises event begins on April 4 at 10 AM local time and runs through April 9 at 8 PM local time.

There is a slight overlap with the Bagon Community Day Classic, which is on Sunday, April 7, and it will be interesting to see how that impacts event spawns.

Featured Wild Encounter Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Event

The Sizeable Surprises event will give us the Pokemon GO debut of Shiny Wimpod, along with several other featured Pokemon that will spawn more frequently in the wild. Featured wild encounter Pokemon for this event are:



Diglett

Mantine

Wailmer

Joltik

Tynamo

Cutiefly

Wimpod

Cetoddle

All but Tynamo and Cetoddle can be Shiny in Pokemon GO now that Wimpod has joined the Shiny ranks.

We will also see a few Pokemon with slightly boosted chances of appearing, given the “some trainers might even encounter” designation by Niantic. Those Pokemon are:



Onix

Snorlax

Featured Raid Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Event

Raids will also be a key part of the Sizeable Surprises event, and we’re getting a couple of Shiny Pokemon debuts in Raids as well. Trainers can catch Shiny Celesteela and Shiny Kartana through Raid Battles for the first time during the event in Pokemon GO. Here are the Raids trainers can expect to see on their map.

One Star Raids



Foongus

Klink

Espurr

Tadbulb

Of these, all but Tadbulb can be Shiny.

Three-Star Raids



Alolan Exeggutor

Galarian Weezing

Gyarados

Snorlax

All Three-Star Raid Pokemon featured in the Sizeable Surprises event can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Five-Star Raids



Celesteela

(Southern Hemisphere Only)

Kartana

(Northern Hemisphere Only)

Both of these Pokemon can now be Shiny as of this event, though you’ll only be able to encounter one of them depending on where you live.

Mega Raids

Mega Raids will also be available during this event, featuring Mega Charizard X.



Mega Charizard X

All Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Event Bonuses

Throughout the event, trainers will enjoy the following bonuses:

Double XP for catching Pokemon with Nice throws or better

Increased chances to encounter XXS and XXL Pokemon in the wild

Increased shiny odds for Shiny Wailmer

Niantic notes that these bonuses do not stack with the bonuses for Bagon Community Day Classic on April 7, so alas, no quadruple catch XP for us.

Field Research and PokeStop Showcases

Event-themed Field Research will be available at PokeStops, and completing tasks will lead to encounters with the following event Pokemon:



Onix

Snorlax

Wailmer

Tynamo

Cutiefly

Wimpod

All of these Pokemon, except for Tynamo, can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

As you’re spinning PokeStops to grab those Field Research tasks, you may also spot some PokeStop showcases for event-featured Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges

This event will yet again feature Collection Challenges, which will hopefully be more doable than finding a Snowy Castform during spring a la Weather Week. Completing the collection challenges for this event will lead to the following rewards: