Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Event: Date, Featured Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses

Creatures extra-large and extra-small are the focus of the Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises event
Published: Mar 22, 2024 10:16 am
The Pokemon GO logo and World of Wonders season logo over the game map, with a huge Wailmer and tiny Cutiefly
Image via The Pokemon Company

Trainers who love to collect Pokemon of unusual size are in luck with the upcoming Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises event. Tiny and huge Pokemon will be the star of the show this time around, with some of our big and small favorites appearing more often in the wild.

Contents

When is the Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Event?

Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Event Image
Image via Niantic

The Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises event begins on April 4 at 10 AM local time and runs through April 9 at 8 PM local time.

There is a slight overlap with the Bagon Community Day Classic, which is on Sunday, April 7, and it will be interesting to see how that impacts event spawns.

The Sizeable Surprises event will give us the Pokemon GO debut of Shiny Wimpod, along with several other featured Pokemon that will spawn more frequently in the wild. Featured wild encounter Pokemon for this event are:

Diglett
Diglett		Mantine Pokemon
Mantine
Wailmer
Wailmer		joltik
Joltik
Tynamo
Tynamo		Cutiefly
Cutiefly
Shiny Wimpod
Wimpod		Cetoddle
Cetoddle

All but Tynamo and Cetoddle can be Shiny in Pokemon GO now that Wimpod has joined the Shiny ranks.

We will also see a few Pokemon with slightly boosted chances of appearing, given the “some trainers might even encounter” designation by Niantic. Those Pokemon are:

Onix
Onix		Snorlax
Snorlax

Raids will also be a key part of the Sizeable Surprises event, and we’re getting a couple of Shiny Pokemon debuts in Raids as well. Trainers can catch Shiny Celesteela and Shiny Kartana through Raid Battles for the first time during the event in Pokemon GO. Here are the Raids trainers can expect to see on their map.

One Star Raids

Foongus
Foongus		klink
Klink
espurr
Espurr		tadbulb
Tadbulb

Of these, all but Tadbulb can be Shiny.

Three-Star Raids

Alolan Exeggutor
Alolan Exeggutor		Galarian Weezing
Galarian Weezing
gyarados
Gyarados		Snorlax
Snorlax

All Three-Star Raid Pokemon featured in the Sizeable Surprises event can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Five-Star Raids

Celesteela
Celesteela
(Southern Hemisphere Only)		kartana
Kartana
(Northern Hemisphere Only)

Both of these Pokemon can now be Shiny as of this event, though you’ll only be able to encounter one of them depending on where you live.

Mega Raids

Mega Raids will also be available during this event, featuring Mega Charizard X.

Mega Charizard X
Mega Charizard X

All Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Event Bonuses

Throughout the event, trainers will enjoy the following bonuses:

  • Double XP for catching Pokemon with Nice throws or better
  • Increased chances to encounter XXS and XXL Pokemon in the wild
  • Increased shiny odds for Shiny Wailmer

Niantic notes that these bonuses do not stack with the bonuses for Bagon Community Day Classic on April 7, so alas, no quadruple catch XP for us.

Field Research and PokeStop Showcases

Event-themed Field Research will be available at PokeStops, and completing tasks will lead to encounters with the following event Pokemon:

Onix
Onix		Snorlax
Snorlax
Wailmer
Wailmer		Tynamo
Tynamo
Cutiefly
Cutiefly		Wimpod
Wimpod

All of these Pokemon, except for Tynamo, can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

As you’re spinning PokeStops to grab those Field Research tasks, you may also spot some PokeStop showcases for event-featured Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Sizeable Surprises Collection Challenges

This event will yet again feature Collection Challenges, which will hopefully be more doable than finding a Snowy Castform during spring a la Weather Week. Completing the collection challenges for this event will lead to the following rewards:

  • Razz Berries
  • Pinap Berries
  • XP
  • Encounters with Wimpod
  • Encounters with Wailmer
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.