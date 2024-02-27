Category:
News
Video Games

Pokemon Legends Z-A Fans Torn Over Entire Game Taking Place In Lumiose City

Is this town big enough for the two of us?
Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Feb 27, 2024 12:45 pm
pokemon legends ZA lumiose city

The February 2024 Pokemon Presents shocked fans when Pokemon Legends Z-A was announced, but an even more shocking revelation was made when Nintendo America revealed the game would take place entirely in Lumiose City, the epicenter of the Kalos region.

Recommended Videos

Players Divided By Pokemon Legends Z-A Setting

Nintendo of America reposted the reveal trailer with the caption, “#PokemonLegendsZA, a new adventure set entirely within Lumiose City, coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2025.” What stuck out to fans was the word “entirely,” which led them to believe the game won’t feature open sections of the wilderness like the regions in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

This elicited a mix of responses from trainers on X and Reddit, with the size of Lumiose City being the focal point of the conversation. Users expressed their reservations – and even disappointment – that Pokemon Legends Z-A will be confined to a city. Some players went as far as to call Nintendo’s wording a “red flag.”

A few players expressed their discontent with the exclusion of the Kalos map beyond the city’s walls. “Kalos has some of the best routes in the game series, and some of the towns like Laverre are top tier,” Reddit user PKtrader999 stated. esar24 agreed, writing, “Old time Laverre probably a majestic, magical forest, would be a shame if we couldn’t visit that in this game.”

Pokémon Legends ZA is set entirely within Lumiose City
byu/LeonPrien2000 inpokemon

That said, several trainers are excited about the prospect of exploring a massive version of LumioseCity. “Entirely!? I’m. Here. For. It. That city was huge, and I got so lost when I played X/Y, so I can’t begin to imagine what an experience this is going to be,” X user MishGov wrote.

There were also numerous players comparing Pokemon Legends Z-A to Grand Theft Auto. Robert Bowlin commented, “That sounds like disappointing news at first, but tbh, having an entire Pokémon Legends game take place in a dense city does actually sound kind of cool. This could basically be GTA with Pokémon.”

While the reveal trailer didn’t show any gameplay, it did feature various maps of Lumiose City. It’s split into five sections surrounding Prism Tower, with each section having a massive landmark with a road leading directly to the city center. Whether or not fans are satisfied with Pokemon Legends Z-A will boil down to how large the city is, as its existence in Pokemon X & Y leaves much to be desired.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
Pokemon Legends: Z-A
related content
Read Article FF7 Rebirth’s Director Didn’t Know Sephiroth Would Be in Smash Bros!
Smash Bros Sephiroth
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
FF7 Rebirth’s Director Didn’t Know Sephiroth Would Be in Smash Bros!
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Feb 27, 2024
Read Article PlayStation Studios Laying Off Employees at Insomniac, Naughty Dog
Sony Interactive Entertainment's logo.
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
PlayStation Studios Laying Off Employees at Insomniac, Naughty Dog
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 27, 2024
Read Article FF7 Remake Changed Aerith’s Final Line – And Fans Aren’t Happy
Aertith in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Remake.
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
FF7 Remake Changed Aerith’s Final Line – And Fans Aren’t Happy
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article FF7 Rebirth’s Director Didn’t Know Sephiroth Would Be in Smash Bros!
Smash Bros Sephiroth
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
FF7 Rebirth’s Director Didn’t Know Sephiroth Would Be in Smash Bros!
Arthur Damian Arthur Damian Feb 27, 2024
Read Article PlayStation Studios Laying Off Employees at Insomniac, Naughty Dog
Sony Interactive Entertainment's logo.
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
PlayStation Studios Laying Off Employees at Insomniac, Naughty Dog
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 27, 2024
Read Article FF7 Remake Changed Aerith’s Final Line – And Fans Aren’t Happy
Aertith in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Remake.
Category:
News
News
Video Games
Video Games
FF7 Remake Changed Aerith’s Final Line – And Fans Aren’t Happy
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 27, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].