Pokémon Live-Action Drama Gets First Trailer

The trailer for the live-action Pokémon series, PokéTsume, is finally available to watch, but it may not be what you’re expecting (via VGC).

PokéTsume, coming exclusively to Japan starting October 19, doesn’t have talking critters running around Detective Pikachu-style. Instead, this drama is a bit more grounded. It follows a woman named Madoka Akagi, a university graduate who quits her job to move to Tokyo and work for an advertising agency called ADventure. Her expectations don’t match up to reality, though, and it isn’t long before real-world stresses start to catch up with her. However, it is at this point in her life that she reconnects with her love for Game Boy and Pokémon.

Additional character descriptions were spotted and posted online by Serebii, too. It looks like PokéTsume will draw comparisons between games like Pokémon Red and the real pressures of everyday life. You can see some of these comparisons start to take shape in the trailer, but the show is also said to feature characters that are loosely based on Pokémon. Some examples include Koichi Yadoya, who is said to be based on Slowbro, Kazuchika Kogusuri, who is said to be based on Kangaskhan, and Yuki Meguro, a “useless employee” based on Magikarp. Madoka Akagi even has her very own rival named Midori Kudo to worry about.

PokéTsume is unlike any other Pokémon show ever developed, and you can see its first trailer below.

PokéTsume looks unique, but it should still fit right in with the other Pokémon shows currently in development. The newest iteration of the anime, Pokémon Horizons: The Series began its journey earlier this year. Netflix is also working on releasing Pokémon Concierge, a stop-motion, laidback animated series that is currently without a release date. For more on these projects and PokéTsume, be sure to stay tuned for any updates.