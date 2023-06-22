NewsVideo Games

Quake II Remastered Rating Appears Ahead of QuakeCon 2023

By
0
Quake II Remastered received a rating in South Korea, suggesting that Bethesda & id Software plan to announce a re-release at QuakeCon 2023.

Quake II Remastered just received a rating from the Game Rating and Administration Committee in South Korea, suggesting that Bethesda and id Software plan to announce a re-release soon (via Gematsu). Trusting Google Translate, it describes the game as “an FPS game that wages war against the hostile alien race, Strogg, who plans to invade the earth.” If Quake II Remastered is real, the rating says that players can expect “excessive expression of violence” along with “blood and body damage.” The rating specifies a PC release but makes no mention of console versions.

Bethesda and id have obviously not officially revealed a remaster of 1997’s Quake II, but if it is real, it will be anything but a surprise. A remastered version of the original Quake was revealed and released during QuakeCon 2021, bringing visual enhancements and new DLC to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $9.99. QuakeCon 2023 is scheduled to take place August 10 – 13, so if a Quake II Remastered reveal is on the way, it will almost certainly happen there.

Although today’s rating only mentions a PC version of Quake II Remastered, it seems likely that it will come to consoles just as Quake Remastered did in 2021. Either way, there will be plenty more Quake news to talk about when QuakeCon 2023 rolls around in August, so stay tuned for updates.

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe