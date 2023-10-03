Quantum Error Gameplay Trailer Goes Full Returnal Meets Doom

TeamKill Media has released a Quantum Error gameplay trailer that shows off its firefighter third- and first-person shooter combat ahead of its release on PlayStation 5 (PS5) in November.

The two-minute trailer switches between perspectives to highlight things like gunplay and melee attacks with an arsenal of weapons made to tear apart cosmic terrors. Sci-fi versions of pistols, shotguns, rocket launchers, miniguns, and assault rifles all appear as usable weaponry. They’re standard firearms you’d find in a game like Quantum Error, but the project also features more fun-looking tools to use, too, including the jaws of life and an axe.

The moment-to-moment gameplay itself looks like it will see players exploring a research facility as Captain Jacob Thomas fights off zombie-like enemies that come in all shapes and sizes. Quantum Error looks very Doom, as hordes of foes are torn apart in glorious fashion as they charge toward our hero. However, toward the end of the gameplay trailer, TeamKill teases what seems to be a few boss enemies. These creatures look to switch things up by turning the experience into a bullet hell shooter almost like Returnal. You can see it all for yourself in the Quantum Error gameplay trailer below.

“The United Nations of America has integrated A.I. into everyday life,” a description for Quantum Error says. “Monad, the most powerful tech company in the world, created the Advanced Retinal Global Unity System, ARGUS, to activate and operate this A.I. which is mandatory for all people on earth. People are divided by necessary and unnecessary and will be activated or not activated according to the professions they work in, resulting in opposition from and the formation of militant groups.

“When the Monad Quantum Research Facility – 30 miles off the shore of CA – is attacked by an unknown entity in the year 2109, engulfing the complex in flames and putting it into a full containment lock-down, a distress call is sent out for mutual aid, to the Garboa Fire Dept in San Francisco, CA.”

Quantum Error launches for PS5 on November 3, 2023. Those who pre-order their copy will be rewarded with early access, which begins October 31. Xbox Series X | S and PC versions will follow at an unspecified point in the future. Be sure to stay tuned for any and all updates from TeamKill.