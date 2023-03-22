The final Renfield trailer is here to spell out how Nicholas Hoult’s title character will gain back his freedom from Nicolas Cage’s tongue-in-cheek take on Dracula. What really sets the new footage apart from previous looks at the film is the few peeks it offers at Renfield’s life before becoming Dracula’s servant. Now, after nearly a century of service, the superpowered lackey is aiming to retake his freedom with the help of a friend played by Awkwafina.

Today’s trailer is a bit bloodier than what we’ve seen so far, and it’s always nice to get more of Cage’s eccentric version of the Count himself. The footage also teases a bit from Ben Schwartz’s character. However, even with the brief glimpse at Renfield pre-Dracula, the trailer doesn’t share much that fans didn’t already know. It should arrive as a refreshing video for those hoping to know as little as possible about Renfield before heading in to see it in theaters next month. If you’re not sold on the film yet but want to give it a chance, you can see the Renfield final trailer below.

Renfield will tell the story of Dracula’s long-time lackey when it comes to theaters April 14.