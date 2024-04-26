Revengers Dream Promo Image
Image via Hoodlum Interactive
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Revengers Dream Codes (April 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 10:35 am

Updated: April 26, 2024

We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

Customize your fighter, learn special moves, and attack whoever is in front of you! This Roblox game is based on the famous anime Tokyo Revengers, and your goal is to become the best on the server. However, it’s all going to be a lot easier with Revengers Dream codes.

All Revengers Dream Codes List

Revengers Dream Codes (Working)

  • UPDATE1: Use for Clan Spins (New)

Revengers Dream Codes (Expired)

  • 2250like?
  • RELEASE
  • 4000
  • 3750lkes
  • 3500likethegame
  • Big2kLikes
  • 3000yipiee
  • extraCompensationCode
  • LBugs
  • niceCode
  • dataloss
  • 1250LikesFr
  • 650Likes
  • 2500LikesInsane
  • grrBugs
  • 1500Likees
  • w800Likes
  • quickCode
  • mbForBugs
  • quick1750Likes
  • 3250
  • 500CCU
  • gripbug
  • PrayToMai
  • already2750Likes
  • 1kLikesThankYou
  • ogsONLY

Related: Kaizen Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Revengers Dream

Redeeming Revengers Dream codes is easy and fast. Follow our detailed instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Revengers Dream
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Revengers Dream on Roblox.
  2. Press M on your keyboard.
  3. Hit the Twitter bird icon.
  4. Insert a code from our list in the pop-up text box.
  5. Hit the Enter button to claim your freebies.

If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games with freebies, we have lists of Anime Rangers codes and Anime RNG codes just waiting to be redeemed!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article LOCKED Codes (April 2024)
LOCKED Official art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
LOCKED Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Slap Battles Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Slap Battles.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Slap Battles Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Demon Slayer RPG 2 Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Demon Slayer RPG 2.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Demon Slayer RPG 2 Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LOCKED Codes (April 2024)
LOCKED Official art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
LOCKED Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Slap Battles Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Slap Battles.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Slap Battles Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Demon Slayer RPG 2 Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Demon Slayer RPG 2.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Demon Slayer RPG 2 Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 26, 2024
Author
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.