Revengers Dream Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 26, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Customize your fighter, learn special moves, and attack whoever is in front of you! This Roblox game is based on the famous anime Tokyo Revengers, and your goal is to become the best on the server. However, it’s all going to be a lot easier with Revengers Dream codes.

All Revengers Dream Codes List

Revengers Dream Codes (Working)

UPDATE1: Use for Clan Spins (New)

Revengers Dream Codes (Expired)

2250like?

RELEASE

4000

3750lkes

3500likethegame

Big2kLikes

3000yipiee

extraCompensationCode

LBugs

niceCode

dataloss

1250LikesFr

650Likes

2500LikesInsane

grrBugs

1500Likees

w800Likes

quickCode

mbForBugs

quick1750Likes

3250

500CCU

gripbug

PrayToMai

already2750Likes

1kLikesThankYou

ogsONLY

How to Redeem Codes in Revengers Dream

Redeeming Revengers Dream codes is easy and fast. Follow our detailed instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Revengers Dream on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard. Hit the Twitter bird icon. Insert a code from our list in the pop-up text box. Hit the Enter button to claim your freebies.

