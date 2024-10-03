Cynthia Addai-Robinson & Markella Kavenagh Unpack The Rings of Power Season 2’s Finale & Share Their Hopes for Season 3 (Interview)

Warning: The following interview contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8.

The Rings of Power Season 2’s finale is here at last, and it brings with it major developments for all the Lord of the Rings show’s heroes and villains – including Míriel and Nori.

The Escapist recently caught up with The Rings of Power stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Markella Kavenagh to talk about Míriel and Nori’s final scenes in Season 2, as well as their hopes for Season 3.

[Note: This interview has been edited for clarity.]

Míriel makes some big decisions in The Rings of Power Season 2, Episode 8. Not only does she stay put to face trial in Númenor, but she also sends Elendil off to Middle-earth with his legendary sword, Narsil. Is it fair to say that – somewhat ironically, given her condition – she now has a clear vision of what her and Elendil’s separate destinies should be?



Cynthia Addai-Robinson: Yeah, I think it is fair to say that. And that’s certainly the intention in terms of the element of blindness and what that allegorically was meant to represent for [Míriel] and her arc this season. I feel like her conviction and her decision to stay is not necessarily about just being relegated to a prison cell or being resigned to her fate. I think it’s an active choice and she’s still very much thinking ahead to next steps – whatever those next steps may be – and, obviously, this newfound trust and dynamic [with] Elendil and really seeing in him a future leader.

He very much was her eyes at the beginning of the season, so that by the end, she is teaching him all the things he’s going to need down the road. And obviously, [there’s] this very significant passing along of Narsil, for those who know the lore and know the role that sword plays. But I also felt that the moment needed to still work for people who do not know what that sword is significant for. Really, it’s sort of a passing along of responsibilities and she very much is making a choice, with plans still formulating.

There’s a parting of ways for Nori in The Rings of Power Season 2’s finale, as well. She says goodbye to the Stranger as she sets off to guide the Stoors’ big migration. On her way out, Nori pushes back on the idea that she and the Stranger are all that different. What do you think she sees as their underlying similarities?

Markella Kavenagh: That’s a really interesting question. I think for Nori, something that always felt really true in regards to their dynamic is that from the second that she meets the Stranger, she recognises this [shared] desire to be understood and a desire to be heard. Every time she’s offered up an idea or has expressed how curious she is about the outside world, the Harfoot community hasn’t really entertained it and has dismissed it quite quickly.

So, for the Stranger and her, I think at the very end they both are very curious. I’m not going to speak to the Stranger too much because that’s for [Stranger actor] Dan [Weyman], but there is a lot of curiosity. And then I also think that they both really want to fight for a better world. So, she’s just really acknowledging that and highlighting that, and recognising that [while] they both have their own journeys, their values are really similar and their morals are really similar.

Given where the Season 2 finale leaves Míriel and Nori, what are your hopes for your characters in The Rings of Power Season 3?

Addai-Robinson: My hope is that, again, there’s an understanding that [Míriel] is an intelligent queen, somebody who was literally reared her entire life to ultimately one day lead. Now, that gets thwarted [in Season 2], but she’s no less intelligent, she’s no less understanding of human behaviour, of human nature. So, I want to see her outsmart Pharazôn, you know? I think there’s a way that she can lead him to believe that he has one over on her. Ultimately, I want her to prevail even within the tragic story of Númenor. As long as there’s still an understanding [in Season 3] that she is in her own power, even if externally it’s not the case, [then I’ll be happy]. I think that trial by the sea [in Season 2, Episode 6] sort of solidified something for her, so I would want that to continue.

Kavenagh: I just want Nori to continue being as adventurous [as in Season 2] and I’d love her to meet maybe another character at some point [laughs]. If that’s possible, if that makes sense for her journey. But I really want her to continue honoring what she believes is the right path and going there and just being unapologetically herself.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

