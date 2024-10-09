Roblox Paradox Trello and Discord Links

Paradox is one of the best anime-inspired games on Roblox that you can try. While it offers tutorials, you can gain more handy knowledge by visiting its Trello board and Discord channel. Here are the links for the Roblox Paradox Trello and Discord.

Recommended Videos

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can go to the Roblox Paradox Trello board via this link. On the other hand, you need to use this link to get the invite for the Discord channel. These two sites are extremely helpful for both new and experienced players since they give you access to important information in the game.

The Trello board is a wiki where you can read all sorts of information about Paradox, from abilities to quests. For new players, you should read all the cards in the General Information section to get a thorough understanding of the basics. Then, you can read other entries to gain further info regarding bosses and items. I suggest going through the Skill Tree and Talents section so you can understand what each ability does.

Related: Paradox Codes

Here is the list of items you can find on the Roblox Paradox Trello board:

Game Information

General Information

Soul Reaper Information

List of Shikai Moves

Hollow Information

List of Ressurection Moves

Quincy Information

List of Schrift Moves

Important Locations

Soul Reaper Accessories

Arrancar Accessories

Quincy Accessories

Talents

Skill Trees

Bosses

Items

NPCs

Raids

Besides visiting the Trello board, you can also join the Discord channel for Roblox Paradox. While you won’t find as much useful information here, you can meet various people who are also playing the game. If you can’t find specific info on the Trello board, you can ask the Discord members. Of course, to avoid asking repeated questions, you can use the search feature to see if somebody else has answered your question.

Roblox is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy