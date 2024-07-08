Promo image for Rocks.
Image via Project: 1
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Roblox Rocks Codes (July 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 05:40 am

Updated July 8, 2024

We added the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

For some of us, rocks were the best pets during childhood. Now, you can have a virtual pet rock in Roblox and customize it to look silly, thanks to the money earned by selling other rocks. You can unlock even more whacky accessories and free cash with Rocks codes.

All Rocks Codes List

Active Rocks Codes

  • iheartrocks: Use for I Heart Rocks accessory (New)
  • fiveBigOnes: Use for 500 Cash (New)
  • rocklove: Use for Sceptical Brows (New)

Expired Rocks Codes

  • There are no expired Rocks codes.

Related: Egg Empire Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Rocks

Check out our guide below to learn how to redeem the latest Rocks codes:

How to redeem codes in Rocks.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Rocks in Roblox.
  2. Press the pencil button on the right side.
  3. Type a code into the text field.
  4. Press the green check mark to claim your free goodies.

There are always more codes to redeem, and you’ll find them if you check out our Tapping Legends Final Codes and Pet Catchers Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.