Roblox Rocks Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 8, 2024 We added the latest codes!

For some of us, rocks were the best pets during childhood. Now, you can have a virtual pet rock in Roblox and customize it to look silly, thanks to the money earned by selling other rocks. You can unlock even more whacky accessories and free cash with Rocks codes.

All Rocks Codes List

Active Rocks Codes

iheartrocks : Use for I Heart Rocks accessory (New)

: Use for I Heart Rocks accessory fiveBigOnes : Use for 500 Cash (New)

: Use for 500 Cash rocklove: Use for Sceptical Brows (New)

Expired Rocks Codes

There are no expired Rocks codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Rocks

Check out our guide below to learn how to redeem the latest Rocks codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Rocks in Roblox. Press the pencil button on the right side. Type a code into the text field. Press the green check mark to claim your free goodies.

