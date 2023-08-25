RoboCop: Rogue City Gets Delayed Release Date and New Trailer

Publisher Nacon and developer Teyon have revealed a RoboCop: Rogue City release date of November 2, 2023.

While it’s nice to see the first-person shooter spinoff finally get a solid date, this is actually a delay from its previously promised September launch plans. Nacon and Teyon did not provide an explanation for the schedule change, which was reported by @shinobi602 on X. However, there is a new action-packed gameplay trailer here to keep everyone occupied in the meantime. For a better look at bloody gunfights yet to come, you can watch the “Part Man, Part Machine” gameplay trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City below.

Nacon and Teyon have positioned RoboCop: Rogue City as one of the more promising licensed games of recent memory. Previews from earlier this summer let fans know that the project’s campaign is poised to offer around 20-30 hours of content, with players able to take advantage of things like an investigation mechanic. When RoboCop isn’t looking for clues on the streets of Detroit, he’ll be blasting bad guys to smithereens with a variety of different weapons, including the character’s iconic Auto-9.

If the gameplay isn’t enough to sell classic movie fans on this video game version of RoboCop, the developers have made it clear that original actor Peter Weller returned to reprise his role as the titular crime-fighting cyborg. You can hear Weller’s robotic delivery in today’s trailer as he works with the police to stop crime in a story that takes place between RoboCop 2 and 3. Stay tuned for more updates as we wait for RoboCop: Rogue City to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S this fall.

Note: The description for the above trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City claims in its description that the game will release on Nov. 2, 2024. Steam and the PlayStation Store have not yet updated their release dates from Sept. The Escapist has reached out to Teyon and Nacon for clarification on the game’s release date.

