Saw X’s Editor Was Visited by Police While Working on Movie

It seems the sound effects of Saw X may be just a little too intense, as the police were reportedly called in response to an editor working on one of the scenes from the film.

The film’s director, Kevin Greutert, shared the anecdote as part of an interview with NME ahead of today’s release. According to Greutert, the incident happened to first assistant editor Steve Forn while he was working in a new office in Los Angeles. The scene in question revolves around an “eye vacuum trap” (presumably the one featured on the film’s official poster), which, as you can probably imagine, is accompanied by much screaming and suitably nasty sound effects.

By the sounds of things, Forn had the volume up a little too loud while working on Saw X, and neighbors called the police. “We have the doorbell [camera] video of the police walking up,” Greutert recounted, “and the police saying, ‘The neighbours [have been] calling and saying someone’s being tortured to death in here’.” According to Greutert, Forn’s response was to tell the officers the truth and invite them in to see for themselves, which they apparently declined.

“Steve is such a mild-mannered guy,” added Greutert. “I can only imagine the look on his face when he realized what was happening.”

It certainly makes for an amusing story and, given some of what we’ve seen from the Saw franchise in the past, is definitely not outside the realm of possibility. It is, after all, the most enduring of the torture horror franchises. Curiously, this latest entry takes place between the first two entries, following Jigsaw as he travels to Mexico while seeking a cure to his cancer, where he finds injustices that spur a set of tests that fans hadn’t previously been aware of.