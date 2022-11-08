Things are really starting to pick up (again) for the Star Wars films after a few years of lying dormant and Disney+ taking the reins. With Rogue Squadron still in the works and the recent announcement of a David Lindelof film coming as well, Deadline now reports that Free Guy director and Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy is in early talks to helm a Star Wars movie as well.

There are little to no details on this, and a deal for the director to jump into a galaxy far, far away is hardly sealed. However, it would plug Levy into yet another blockbuster franchise as he worked on or is working on properties like Night at the Museum and Deadpool 3. That’s not to mention the two burgeoning new franchises he started with Ryan Reynolds, the aforementioned Free Guy and Netflix’s The Adam Project. The guy is in demand both at Netflix and Disney, making him a favorite of the two biggest content makers in the world. It’s a very good time to be Shawn Levy, even if this Star Wars movie ends up like so many other recent film efforts in the franchise and turns out to be nothing.

Given that talks are so early, we will probably not be seeing this movie any time soon as there’s not even a premise to reveal yet. Levy also has to finish up his work on Deadpool 3 and then Stranger Things season 5 before he can even begin focusing on Star Wars, so the film might not start production for years depending on scheduling. That means that Lindelof’s Star Wars movie, which is being directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, will most likely be the first new Star Wars we see as it is the one most likely to be done by December 2025, when Disney has its first Star Wars film set to release since 2019.

Of course, we’re still getting a constant glut of Star Wars content on Disney+, with the most recent news coming from the upcoming Star Wars: The Acolyte as production began.