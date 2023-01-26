Shazam: Fury of the Gods is still on the way despite recent leadership shakeups at DC, and there’s a new trailer here that sets up the sequel’s godlike scale. The two-and-a-half-minute video sees Zachary Levi’s Shazam (aka Billy Batson) and his superpowered family square up against Helen Mirren’s Hespera and Lucy Liu’s Kalypso. Riding on dragons and wielding new magical powers, these villainous gods are here to take back the powers the Shazamily acquired in the original movie. Shazam: Fury of the Gods looks bigger and more monster-filled than the last film in this trailer. You can see how director David F. Sandberg is looking to up the ante below.

Shazam! was one of the few DC Extended Universe (DCEU) films to walk away with mostly positive reception from critics and fans, so it makes sense to see that Fury of the Gods is one of the more anticipated superhero films of 2023. Shazam’s future remains murky, however, due to a leadership change from last year that saw James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over DC Studios as co-chairs and co-CEOs. The hierarchy of the DCEU has changed since the shift, with Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot seemingly finished playing Superman and Wonder Woman for now. While DC has been in dire need of restructuring for quite some time, many fans are eager to see what will happen to their favorite heroes next.

On the bright side, Shazam: Fury of the Gods is still very much on the way. You can catch it in theaters come March 17, 2023.