Shin Megami Tensei V: All Virtual Trainer Battles Listed (SMT V)

The bosses are still annoying as ever
If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic about some of these dreadful, hopeless battles you had during your Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V) playthrough, the Virtual Trainer is your best friend. Here is how you can unlock all of its battles in Shin Megami Tensei V.

How to Unlock All Virtual Trainer Battles in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

The Virtual Trainer feature is unlocked after meeting with Director Koshimizu in Tokyo, which happens as soon as you complete the Minato Ward. Travel to the Tokyo Diet Building using the Leyline and speak with the Researcher to unlock the feature. Specific battles can be unlocked by progressing through the story, and there are two battle modes: Consecutive and Normal.

Consecutive puts you through a series of battles against story bosses sequentially. You can either pick Original Mode, where all enemies are at the same levels as they were fought, or Challenge Mode, where all enemy levels are inflated to 100–130. Normal has you facing single, unique encounters such as DLC demons and has no Challenge Mode equivalent.

Image of player character speaking to the researcher who introduces virtual battles in Shin Megami Tensei V
Screenshot by The Escapist

Consecutive battles feature plenty of rewards the first time you clear them. Prepare as needed, as losing here means game over. Some battles can only be unlocked in a certain Canon, so you’ll need New Game+ to explore them all.

How to Unlock Consecutive Battle Encounters in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

BattleEnemiesRewardHow to Unlock
Minato BattlesHydra, Eligor, Nuwax2 Stamina BalmComplete the Minato Ward
Shinagawa Battles ALahmu, Loup-Garou, Lahmux2 Health BalmComplete the Shinagawa Ward (Creation route)
Shinagawa Battles BNaamah, Eishet, Yuzuru Atsutax2 Health BalmComplete the Shinagawa Ward (Vengeance route)
Shinjuku BattlesIsis, Khonzu, Agrat, Lilithx5 Agility BalmComplete the Shakan
Army of Chaos BattlesSurt, Ishtar, Chernobog, Ariochx5 Agility BalmComplete the Clash with the Kunitsukami side quest (Creation route)
“Special Training: Army of Chaos” quest with the researcher at the Tokyo Diet Building entrance (Vengeance route)
Rival Battles BFionn mac Cumhail, Shohei Yakumo, Abdielx2 Stamina BalmComplete the Shakan

How to Unlock Normal Battle Encounters in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

BattleEnemiesHow to Unlock
Kunitsukami of Kanda-no-yashiroTake-Minakata, Oyamatsumi, Okuninushi, Sukuna-HironaDefeat the Kunitsukami in Chiyoda (Creation route)
“Special Training: The Kunitsukami” quest with the researcher at the Tokyo Diet Building entrance (Vengeance route)
ArtemisArtemisComplete the Artemis quest in the Tokyo Diet Building
CleopatraCleopatraComplete the Cleopatra quest in the Tokyo Diet Building
MephistoMephistoComplete the Mephisto quest in the Tokyo Diet Building
DagdaDagdaComplete the Dagda quest in the Tokyo Diet Building
Konohana SakuyaKonohana SakuyaComplete the Konohana Sakuya quest in the Tokyo Diet Building

More information about rewards and other fights will be added as we discover them. The virtual battles in Shin Megami Tensei V are a good way to give yourself a bigger challenge, especially after getting so many powerful demons with no other way to properly use them.

SMT V Vengeance is available now.

