Shin Megami Tensei V: All Virtual Trainer Battles Listed (SMT V)

If you’re feeling a bit nostalgic about some of these dreadful, hopeless battles you had during your Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V) playthrough, the Virtual Trainer is your best friend. Here is how you can unlock all of its battles in Shin Megami Tensei V.

How to Unlock All Virtual Trainer Battles in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

The Virtual Trainer feature is unlocked after meeting with Director Koshimizu in Tokyo, which happens as soon as you complete the Minato Ward. Travel to the Tokyo Diet Building using the Leyline and speak with the Researcher to unlock the feature. Specific battles can be unlocked by progressing through the story, and there are two battle modes: Consecutive and Normal.

Consecutive puts you through a series of battles against story bosses sequentially. You can either pick Original Mode, where all enemies are at the same levels as they were fought, or Challenge Mode, where all enemy levels are inflated to 100–130. Normal has you facing single, unique encounters such as DLC demons and has no Challenge Mode equivalent.

Consecutive battles feature plenty of rewards the first time you clear them. Prepare as needed, as losing here means game over. Some battles can only be unlocked in a certain Canon, so you’ll need New Game+ to explore them all.

How to Unlock Consecutive Battle Encounters in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Battle Enemies Reward How to Unlock Minato Battles Hydra, Eligor, Nuwa x2 Stamina Balm Complete the Minato Ward Shinagawa Battles A Lahmu, Loup-Garou, Lahmu x2 Health Balm Complete the Shinagawa Ward (Creation route) Shinagawa Battles B Naamah, Eishet, Yuzuru Atsuta x2 Health Balm Complete the Shinagawa Ward (Vengeance route) Shinjuku Battles Isis, Khonzu, Agrat, Lilith x5 Agility Balm Complete the Shakan Army of Chaos Battles Surt, Ishtar, Chernobog, Arioch x5 Agility Balm Complete the Clash with the Kunitsukami side quest (Creation route)

“Special Training: Army of Chaos” quest with the researcher at the Tokyo Diet Building entrance (Vengeance route) Rival Battles B Fionn mac Cumhail, Shohei Yakumo, Abdiel x2 Stamina Balm Complete the Shakan

How to Unlock Normal Battle Encounters in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

Battle Enemies How to Unlock Kunitsukami of Kanda-no-yashiro Take-Minakata, Oyamatsumi, Okuninushi, Sukuna-Hirona Defeat the Kunitsukami in Chiyoda (Creation route)

“Special Training: The Kunitsukami” quest with the researcher at the Tokyo Diet Building entrance (Vengeance route) Artemis Artemis Complete the Artemis quest in the Tokyo Diet Building Cleopatra Cleopatra Complete the Cleopatra quest in the Tokyo Diet Building Mephisto Mephisto Complete the Mephisto quest in the Tokyo Diet Building Dagda Dagda Complete the Dagda quest in the Tokyo Diet Building Konohana Sakuya Konohana Sakuya Complete the Konohana Sakuya quest in the Tokyo Diet Building

More information about rewards and other fights will be added as we discover them. The virtual battles in Shin Megami Tensei V are a good way to give yourself a bigger challenge, especially after getting so many powerful demons with no other way to properly use them.

SMT V Vengeance is available now.

