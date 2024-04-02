Shōgun: Who Is Toda Mariko?

Toda Mariko is Shōgun‘s female lead and arguably one of the FX historical drama’s most compelling characters. So, who is Toda Mariko – according to both Shōgun canon and real-life history?

Shōgun’s Toda Mariko, Explained

Toda Mariko is a noblewoman and close ally of Lord Yoshii Toranaga. Despite her highborn status, she’s nevertheless weighed down by a hefty amount of social shame. Her father, Akechi Jinsai, murdered one of feudal Japan’s previous rulers, Lord Kuroda Nobuhisa, bringing disgrace to his bloodline. In fairness, Mariko’s pops had a good reason for bumping off Nobuhisa: he was a cruel tyrant. But feudal Japan wasn’t big on that sort of thing, and Jinsai paid a heavy price for his actions. He was ordered to kill his men before committing ritual suicide (seppuku). Only Mariko was spared, left to live out her days in a loveless marriage to surly samurai Toda “Buntaro” Hirokatsu. She desperately wants to commit seppuku herself, however, Buntaro won’t allow it.

Denied the one thing in life she truly desires (death), Mariko keeps herself busy in Toranaga’s service. For most of Shōgun‘s episodes to date, this has predominantly amounted to acting as English sailor John Blackthorne’s translator. The pair communicate in Portuguese – as a Catholic convert, Mariko speaks the language fluently – which Mariko then repeats back in Japanese for Toranaga and other Japanese speakers. Mariko also instructs Blackthorne in Japanese language and culture, forming a romantic attachment to him along the way. This complicates Mariko’s outlook, as does Toranaga’s revelation that Jinsai meant for her to carry on defending Japan in his stead.

Who Was the Real-Life Toda Mariko?

Author James Clavell, who wrote the original Shōgun novel, based Toda Mariko on Hosokawa Gracia. Born Akechi Tama, Gracia was also a noblewoman during the late Sengoku period. What’s more, Gracia’s dad really did kill Japan’s ruler (and Nobuhisa’s real-life counterpart) Oda Nobunaga. Other similarities between Mariko and Gracia include their loyalty to Toranaga (Tokugawa Ieyasu, in Gracia’s case), conversion to Catholicism, and familiarity with Portuguese.

Indeed, there’s only one major difference between them: their love lives. While Mariko’s romance with Blackthorne is a key subplot in Shōgun, Gracia never met William Adams (who inspired Blackthorne). Gracia died in 1600 – before she had a chance to cross paths with Adams, who arrived in Japan that same year. So, even if rumors Adams cheated on his Japanese wife are true, it probably wasn’t anything like Shōgun‘s Blackthorne/Mariko affair.

Shōgun is currently airing on FX, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.

