Should You Sleep in Class in Persona 3 Reload? Answered

For the most part, Persona 3 Reload is a 1:1 remake of the original PS2 game. That being said, there are some archaic and outmoded systems that have been scrapped entirely. If you’re wondering whether you should sleep in class in Persona 3 Reload, here’s what you need to know.

What Sleeping in Class in Persona 3 Reload Does

In the PS2 game, there was a fatigue system in place. If you visited Tartarus the night before, you would feel tired the next day. To get rid of your Tired status, you could choose to sleep in class and feel revitalized, allowing you to visit Tartarus again that night.

However, with Persona 3 Reload, the fatigue system has been scrapped. The only benefit to sleeping in class in Persona 3 Reload is getting points to raise your Courage social stat.

Whenever the game asks if you want to sleep in class, you can say yes to increase Courage, or you can say no to increase Academics. How you decide on this depends on which social stat you want to increase at that point in time.

Should You Sleep or Stay Awake?

If you need some guidance, though, I’d recommend sleeping in class early on in the game to raise your Courage as quickly as possible. This is because Fuuka is the first SEES member you can start a Social Link with, and you need to have max Courage to get things rolling.

On the other end of the spectrum, Mitsuru is the last SEES member you can start a Social Link with, and you need max Academics for her. Because of the way things are spread across the year, it makes sense to focus on Courage first, then Charm for Yukari, then Academics for Mitsuru. This ensures that you’re not caught off-guard and rushing to max out a stat for a Social Link.

Hopefully that clears up any confusion on whether you should sleep in class in Persona 3 Reload.