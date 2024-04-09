Should You Use The Monopoly GO Facebook Sticker Collection Group?

A primary goal for most Monopoly GO players is the collection of stickers for ongoing album challenges like Making Music. However, getting the stickers you need isn’t easy, and duplicates can drive the sanity of players into the ground.

Is The Monopoly GO Facebook Sticker Group Worth It?

Screenshot via Escapist

While the Monopoly GO mobile app actively advises players to use the official sticker trade Facebook group, we do not encourage players to use this option for filling out sticker albums.

The group is bogged down with spam accounts, as well as those looking to sell stickers at a real-money profit. Additionally, because the members of the group are strangers, there is little incentive to follow through with claims of what stickers are up for trade. In many instances using the group, we found that members would either send the wrong sticker, or no sticker at all. This allows scammers to obtain difficult stickers from honest players while giving nothing in return.

Additionally, we found that the group struggled to identify players against spam. Despite being an active member of the group, we were unable to publish new posts, with our posts being rejected as spammy. Because of this, we were left to test trades by connecting with other players in the comments of approved posts.

Is The Facebook Monopoly GO Sticker Group Safe?

Despite being an official group advertised on the mobile app, the Monopoly GO Facebook group is not entirely safe. Posts must be made with a Facebook account, allowing strangers in the group to click on your profile to view details about you and whatever you post publically.

Because of this, it can be easy to leave yourself open to fraud accounts, or even accidentally connect with someone unsafe. This is especially important to note for children playing the game, as there are no age restrictions, and a child player attempting to get stickers could find themself interacting with an unknown adult.

We also had several instances where someone would require a Facebook friend request before being willing to send stickers. This isn’t safe, and we wouldn’t advise doing it.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

