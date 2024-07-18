Shrek Swamp Tycoon promotional artwork.
Codes

Shrek Swamp Tycoon Codes (July 2024)

Published: Jul 18, 2024 06:30 am

Everyone’s favorite green ogre needs your help! Animals and fairytale creatures have wrecked his swampy retreat, and you’re tasked with restoring it to its former glory. The makeover will cost you time, patience, and coins, but you can kickstart the renovations with the help of Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes!

All Shrek Swamp Tycoon Codes List

Shrek Swamp Tycoon Codes (Working)

  • GrandOpening: Use for 15k Coins (New)
  • AreWeThereYet: Use for 15k Coins (New)
  • StayUpLate: Use for 15k Coins (New)
  • MakingWaffles: Use for 15k Coins (New)

Shrek Swamp Tycoon Codes (Expired)

  • Welcome
  • Fiona
  • Donkey
  • Gingy
  • Shrek
  • Meadow
  • Candy
  • Balloon
  • Jar
  • Onion
  • ThankYou
  • Swamp

How to Redeem Codes in Shrek Swamp Tycoon

Shrek Swamp Tycoon codes take just a minute to redeem if you follow these steps:

  • Shrek Swamp Tycoon game UI.
    Image by The Escapist
  • Shrek Swamp Tycoon code redemption screen.
    Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Shrek Swamp Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Click the scroll button (1) on the left side of the screen.
  3. Type your codes into the Enter your code here text field (2).
  4. Click Confirm (3) to collect the rewards.

