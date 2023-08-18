Slime Rancher Movie in the Works from John Wick Creator

Story Kitchen is working together with game developer Monomi Park to create a movie based on the adorable (and addictive) first-person adventure, Slime Rancher, per Deadline. The project appears to be in very early production, as there is no mention of a director, cast, or story details.

Those who have played Slime Rancher might be thinking, “Is it even possible to make a Slime Rancher movie?” Monomi Park’s 2016 Early Access project has never been known for its story, with most players falling in love with its gameplay and cute critters more than anything else. That said, there is definitely a narrative there for those who look for it, and the flim’s crew will also have its 2022 sequel, Slime Rancher 2, to pull from. In some ways, this might actually give Story Kitchen more room to create its own story without forcing elements from the game. Of course, with few concrete details revealed so far, only time will tell if the Slime Rancher movie works out.

A Slime Rancher movie might be the last thing fans expected to see on the silver screen, but it’s absolutely not the only video game adaptation in the works. Story Kitchen, which was founded by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, has been busy looking for other video games to adapt. This includes an animated Vampire Survivors TV show from developer poncle as well as a movie based on developer Sloclap’s hand-to-hand combat game, Sifu. Meanwhile, the Gran Turismo film will steer into theaters this month, and we recently got to see the shockingly entertaining live-action Twisted Metal show on Peacock.

Movies and TV shows based on games are usually hit or miss. Let’s hope the Slime Rancher movie is a hit when Monomi Park and Story Kitchen eventually release it.