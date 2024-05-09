Solo Leveling Arise Special Summons Explained

With it being a gacha game, it’s no surprise that Solo Leveling Arise wants you to spend real money on it. Here’s everything you need to know about the Special Summons feature in Solo Leveling Arise.

Recommended Videos

What are Special Summons in Solo Leveling Arise?

If you’re a free-to-play player, you can pretty much ignore Special Summons because this is a paid feature that only paying Solo Leveling Arise players will be able to access.

In a nutshell, Special Summons allow you to perform a total of 15 10-pulls on the regular banner before letting you choose which 10-pull you want to keep. For instance, you might pull Choi Jong-In in one of your 10-pulls, but get the SSR Shadow Scythe weapon in another. After completing your 15 pulls, you can decide which result you want to keep.

This is a good way for indecisive players to lay out all their options, weigh them, and then decide what they want to go with.

How to Get Your Special Summons

From the lobby in Solo Leveling Arise, click on the Special Summons tab in the left corner of the screen. From here, you can do your 15 10-pulls and look back at your results after that.

After completing them, click on the Guaranteed Draw button at the bottom of the screen and choose the pulls you want.

Here’s where the real money comes in. There are two ways to get a Special Summons Ticket, as listed below:

By purchasing it for $31.98.

By purchasing the monthly Hunters Association Premium Subscription for $9.99 a month, where you’ll get a Special Summons Ticket each month.

Outside of that, there’s no other way to get the Special Summons Ticket, meaning this is not a feature that F2P players can ever access.

Are Special Summons Worth It?

In my opinion, no. Unless you’re already planning on getting the monthly subscription for Solo Leveling Arise, there’s no point in dropping money on the Special Summons Ticket alone. Sure, it gives you some flexibility and freedom in choosing what you want, but your draws are ultimately still left up to luck.

In addition to that, with how seamless the reroll process is on mobile, it’s far more efficient to just reroll until you get the characters you want before proceeding with the game.

And that’s everything you need to know about Special Summons in Solo Leveling Arise.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more