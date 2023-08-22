Sonic Frontiers The Final Horizon Trailer Reveals New Story Update

As announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, Sega is continuing its long stream of post-launch support with Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon, the latest Sonic installment’s third major content update. While some previous updates have added things like new modes and birthday-themed items, The Final Horizon seems to be a story-focused addition, with the 40-second teaser trailer showing Super Sonic before he faces off against a giant, seven-armed enemy. In addition to story content, Sega says that the update will add new playable characters and new challenges when it launches for free on September 28, 2023 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

In a press release sent out shortly after today’s reveal, Sega announced that the content will allow players to take control of longtime Sonic friends Knuckles, Amy, and Tails. It’s still unclear how the group, along with Eggman and Sage, will take on this new threat, but if today’s trailer is anything to go by, players should expect an epic adventure when the update’s launch arrives next month. You can see the Sonic Frontiers The Final Horizon trailer for yourself below. You can also be sure to stay tuned for more updates from Gamescom 2023.