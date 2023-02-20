Endnight Games has published a Sons of the Forest multiplayer trailer (via IGN) ahead of the game’s Steam Early Access launch next week. It doesn’t take long for things to go downhill in the footage, as players can be seen building a log cabin from scratch before quickly being overrun by the inhabitants of the forest. Don’t let the shotgun and bow-and-arrow combat distract you; the real standouts are the various enemies and their creepy-crawly movement.

Players who fail to think ahead will be the first to go in Endnight’s sequel, so it’s nice to see that lots of interesting detail has already been put into the crafting mechanics, too. Preparation is key in Sons of the Forest, and you can see how you’ll plan with friends in the multiplayer video below.

In case you missed it, Endnight made a pretty substantial shake-up to the Sons of the Forest release schedule earlier this month. After numerous delays pushed the long-awaited survival sequel into 2023, the developer revealed that the project will launch as an early access title instead of a full release.

“It’s been a long journey since we first started Sons of The Forest development and it’s grown into the biggest most complex game we have ever made,” Endnight said at the time. “There is still so much more we want to add; items, new mechanics, gameplay balance and more. We didn’t want to delay again so have instead decided to involve the community in the continued development of this project and keep our February 23rd release date but instead release in Early Access.”

Sons of the Forest multiplayer already looks appropriately stressful and chaotic in today’s trailer and will hopefully only improve with time. Look forward to more from the sequel when it comes to Steam Early Access on February 23.