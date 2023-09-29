Sony Scrubbing KOTOR Remake Announcement From the Internet

Sony has apparently been removing references to the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake from the internet.

According to VGC and several other outlets, announcements about the remake have been disappearing online. The tweet on the main PlayStation X account has been deleted, and the reveal trailer has been made private.

Originally, the KOTOR remake was a collaboration between Aspyr Media, Lucasfilm Games, and Sony Interactive Entertainment. However, Embracer Group, which owns Aspyr, later moved the project to Saber Interactive, another subsidiary.

It’s noteworthy that this news comes amid restructuring by Embracer Group. Due to those efforts, there have been several high-profile studio closures as of late. Among others, Volition, the studio behind Saints Row and Red Faction, was shuttered in August. The company is also said to be considering more closures.

A remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic — which is often considered one of the finest games ever set in the galaxy far, far away — was announced in September 2021. However, production on the game is said to have been troubled. Asypr, for its part has also faced a number of struggles on different fronts, including most recently a lawsuit regarding canceled DLC for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords.

Released in 2003, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was an RPG developed by Bioware and published by LucasArts. The game, which took place millennia before the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, saw players taking on the role of a Force user to take on the evil Darth Malak and his Sith armada. In the process, they could determine if they would be aligned with the light or dark side of the Force.

At this time, it’s unclear if the KOTOR remake will ever release, though I wouldn’t hold out much hope.