Spider-Man Noir is joining Sony’s ever-expanding live-action Spider-Verse, as a new series based on the gritty character is coming to Amazon. Details are slim at the moment, but Variety reports that the series takes place in the same Great Depression-era time frame as the comic.

One key difference is that Peter Parker won’t be the hero. That mantle is being taken up by a so-far-unannounced “older, grizzled” character. In the comics, Spider-Man Noir is more brutal than most versions of the character, which leads him to question the morality of his actions.

It’s not yet known when the series will release or who else might appear. Film fans will likely know Spider-Man Noir best from his appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where Nicolas Cage provided his voice.

Detective Pikachu 2 and Mortal Kombat writer Oren Uziel is preparing the scripts. Meanwhile, Sony’s Amy Pascal and Into The Spider-Verse directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will executive produce.

This Spider-Man Noir series is the second collaboration between Sony and Amazon for the franchise, with Silk: Spider Society announced late last year. That’s just part of Sony’s sprawling plans, however. In the film realm, Kraven the Hunter is currently slated for release in October, El Muerto is set for January next year, and Madame Web is set for the month after that. A third Venom film is also in development, as is a Hypno-Hustler project starring Donald Glover.