How to Recruit Rafael Aguerro in Starfield

When it comes to exploring the far reaches of space, wouldn’t be great to have the expertise of a man who’s experienced the unknowable depth of the multiverse on your side? Here’s how to recruit Rafael Aguerro to your crew in Starfield.

How to Get Rafael in Starfield

If you’re going to add the daring scientist and engineer known as Rafael Aguerro to your ship then you’ll obviously need to jump through some hoops to make it happen. Sink some time into Starfield‘s main story until you reach the mission titled “Entangled.” I’m not going to explain it all in-depth here; if you want a guide on how to complete it and get the best result, you can check out our walkthrough right here.

What you need to know about this quest is that you’ll need to complete it on very specific terms if you want to later add Rafael to your crew. If you end up making the wrong decision at the end, he’ll be lost in the void of the multiverse and you won’t have another opportunity to travel the stars with him and his glorious facial hair.

Towards the end of “Entangled,” you’ll be presented with an option to either save Patel, the guy who owns the facility that’s currently caught between universes, and Rafael himself. This version of the character is actually stuck in an alternate reality where he is the only surviving member of a research team that dabbled a little too heavily in metaphysics. While it seems like you can only opt to save one or the other, there is a way to save both Raf and Patel alongside his employees! You’ll want to go this route, successfully merging the two realities so that the OTHER Rafael replaces the version that died in your universe.

If you go this route (or choose to sacrifice Patel and just rescue Raf, either option works), then the engineer will thank you profusely for ripping him out of his doomed reality. He says that he needs some downtime to recover from everything that’s happened but once he’s recharged he’ll be ready for some more adventures in space.

Once you’ve completed “Entangled,” you can find Rafael waiting for you at the Viewport in New Atlantis. Approach him and request that he join your crew; he’ll happily oblige and you’ll have gained a valuable employee. Raf is skilled in both Outpost Engineering (1 Star), Outpost Management (1 Star), and Starship Engineering (2 Star), so he has plenty of traits that make him a valuable part of your crew.

