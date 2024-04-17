StarRail Simulator Codes (April 2024)

In this Honkai-Star-Rail-inspired game, your main goal is to become the strongest fighter on the server and defeat all the enemies. StarRail Simulator codes make this job easier since they provide a ton of useful freebies, including Credit Potions and Stellar Jade.

All StarRail Simulator Codes List

StarRail Simulator Codes (Working)

Release : Use for x1 Credit Potion

: Use for x1 Credit Potion StarRail : Use for x4k Stellar Jade

: Use for x4k Stellar Jade 1klike : Use for x1k Stellar Jade

: Use for x1k Stellar Jade 5klike : Use for x2k Stellar Jade

: Use for x2k Stellar Jade 10klike: Use for x3k Stellar Jade

StarRail Simulator Codes (Expired)

Event35

How to Redeem Codes in StarRail Simulator

Follow the steps below to redeem StarRail Simulator codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open StarRail Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Settings button on the left side. Scroll down until you see the code redemption text box, and input your code there. Click on the blue Redeem button to get your reward.

