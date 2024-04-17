StarRail Simulator promo image
Image via Pom Pom’s Memo
Codes

StarRail Simulator Codes (April 2024)

In this Honkai-Star-Rail-inspired game, your main goal is to become the strongest fighter on the server and defeat all the enemies. StarRail Simulator codes make this job easier since they provide a ton of useful freebies, including Credit Potions and Stellar Jade.

All StarRail Simulator Codes List

StarRail Simulator Codes (Working)

  • Release: Use for x1 Credit Potion
  • StarRail: Use for x4k Stellar Jade
  • 1klike: Use for x1k Stellar Jade
  • 5klike: Use for x2k Stellar Jade
  • 10klike: Use for x3k Stellar Jade

StarRail Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • Event35

How to Redeem Codes in StarRail Simulator

Follow the steps below to redeem StarRail Simulator codes:

How to redeem codes in StarRail Simulator
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open StarRail Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click on the Settings button on the left side.
  3. Scroll down until you see the code redemption text box, and input your code there.
  4. Click on the blue Redeem button to get your reward.

If you’re in the mood for anime-inspired games, check out our Anime Clash Codes and Anime Spirits Codes articles to find more codes and learn how to redeem them for useful free items.

